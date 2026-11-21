MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 21 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that several officials of the Uttar Pradesh bureaucracy have been functioning as "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agents" for the last 10 years and that his party will write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against them.

Addressing reporters here, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the entire police force and some other people are working in the capacity of "BJP office-bearers".

"After consulting with my party colleagues, I will certainly write to the Election Commission. The BJP, while in power, is making its own preparations because they know the public will defeat them this time. In truth, the moment the election dates are announced, the BJP will have effectively lost; the public is simply waiting for those dates," the SP Chief said in reference to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Targeting sections of the state bureaucracy, Akhilesh Yadav added, "We will submit a letter to the Election Commission, signed by our MLAs, MLCs, and members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, detailing how certain officials have been acting as agents of the BJP for the past ten years... We will file a formal complaint with the Election Commission against these officials who are acting as functionaries of the BJP..."

He reiterated his previous allegation that the ECI is working "under pressure" from the BJP.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "missing Hindu voters" claim, the SP Chief said: "We have also heard that after the statement about 1.27 crore votes, the Election Commission put pressure on the Chief Minister. He has not repeated that statement since. What kind of divine vision or heavenly information does he have that led him to claim that only Hindu voters' names had been deleted from the electoral rolls, amounting to 1.27 crore votes?"

"The truth is that they are playing with the votes of the "PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak)" communities," he alleged.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, claiming that around 1.27 crore Hindu voters whose names appeared in the state panchayat election voter lists were missing from the ECI's electoral rolls.

Moreover, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that CM Yogi Adityanath's claim was part of a "conspiracy" framed during the BJP's meeting.

"Today, securing justice, earning respect, and upholding the dignity of the public under the Constitution have become matters of grave crisis, and the sole cause of this crisis is the BJP. If the BJP is removed, the crisis will end," he remarked.

Meanwhile, former BJP leader Utpal Rai joined the SP earlier on Saturday.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the SP Chief said: "The truth is that 'Kamal' (lotus) has left the BJP and joined us. Because the name Utpal means lotus."

"The lotus is withering," he added, referring to Rai's departure from the BJP.

Responding to a question from the media on the extension granted to the Agnipath scheme, Akhilesh Yadav said: "I want to say that whenever the Samajwadis will get a chance, they will end systems like Agniveer forever."

The SP President also spoke about the seat-sharing discussion between his party and the Congress, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Our discussions are still underway. The basis should be the winnability of seats. Everyone sitting here, along with the people of Uttar Pradesh, understands that if we want to save democracy and the Constitution, the BJP must be removed from power," he said.

"When we examine things in great detail and consider various factors, we find that there are still many seats that the Congress can win. We will give those suggestions," Akhilesh Yadav added.