MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls published during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) can submit Form-6 to get their names included in the final rolls without facing punitive action for having been registered previously, the Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified on Saturday.

The clarification seeks to address concerns among voters who were already registered but found their names missing from the draft rolls published following the SIR exercise.

Some had expressed apprehension that submitting Form-6 afresh could amount to making a false declaration, as the form states that the applicant's name is being included in the electoral roll for the first time.

Such a declaration had raised concerns that previously registered voters could face legal action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which deals with making false declarations in connection with electoral rolls.

The ECI has clarified that the declaration in Form-6 has been in force since August 1, 2022, and that any voter whose name does not appear in the draft electoral roll can submit the form, following the prescribed procedure, to seek inclusion in the final electoral roll.

It further stated that voters whose names are missing from the draft rolls must submit Form-6 afresh during the SIR exercise or subsequent processes, irrespective of whether they had been registered earlier.

The purpose of the application in such cases is to secure inclusion in the current electoral roll. The Commission has also made it clear that the declaration will not be treated as false merely because an applicant was registered as a voter in the past.

The clarification is consistent with a Delhi High Court judgment in Nilotpal Dutta and Others versus Election Commission of India (W.P. (C) No. 14955/2026), delivered on October 14, 2026.

The High Court had observed that the applicants' apprehension about making a false declaration by submitting Form-6 was unfounded and that they could apply in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure.

The ECI has further clarified that Electoral Registration Officers will not initiate punitive proceedings under Section 31 against applicants merely on the ground that they were previously registered voters.

However, the relief is subject to two conditions: applicants must not be currently registered as voters in any other parliamentary or Assembly constituency, and the details furnished in Form-6 must be legally valid.

The clarification is intended to allow eligible voters excluded from the draft rolls to seek inclusion in the final electoral roll without being deterred by concerns over the declaration in Form-6.