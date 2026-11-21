MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) With the Hiriyur Assembly bypoll emerging as a prestige battle for Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Congress is stepping up its preparations to consolidate its position in the constituency.

Shivakumar, who is leading the party's efforts, is visiting Chitradurga district on Saturday to participate in the Praja Seva programme, where he will directly receive petitions from the public. The visit is also being viewed as part of the Congress' efforts to strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of the bypoll.

Shivakumar has visited Chitradurga district four times in the recent past and has already indicated that he himself is the candidate in the constituency. The Congress is considering the candidature of Suhas, son of former minister late D. Sudhakar, for the bypoll.

The BJP and JD(S), meanwhile, are expected to announce their NDA candidate after the Congress finalises its nominee.

As part of the Praja Seva programme, the Chief Minister will receive applications and grievances directly from the public. Around 80,000 applications have been distributed under various housing schemes in Hiriyur. Arrangements have been made for a large gathering on Saturday, with around 5,000 chairs and lunch for 10,000 people.

The Congress also recently organised a grand programme in the region during which development works worth Rs 2,200 crore were dedicated. The party is seeking to use these programmes and government initiatives to build momentum ahead of the bypoll.

The by-election has acquired added political significance for Shivakumar, particularly after the Congress suffered a setback in the recent Legislative Council elections, where the NDA won all four seats, with three BJP candidates and one JD(S) candidate emerging victorious.

A defeat in Hiriyur could trigger questions about Shivakumar's leadership and political influence, especially amid the internal differences within the Congress.

For Kumaraswamy, the bypoll is equally important as the JD(S) seeks to strengthen its position within the NDA and challenge the ruling Congress.

Meanwhile, State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra has reportedly urged Kumaraswamy to place confidence in the state leadership, just as he reposes faith in the party's national leadership. Vijayendra is also learnt to have discussed the ground situation in Hiriyur with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the latter's visit on Thursday.

The political assessment reportedly included the Siddaramaiah factor, the influence of the Golla community vote bank and the likely voting pattern in the constituency. Vijayendra is also said to have discussed the selection of the NDA candidate with Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy had also met Amit Shah and discussed the political situation.

Speaking about his opposition to the Congress government on various issues, the Union Minister said, "I am the one who has fought against the government on several issues, including the Bidadi township project, NICE, KPSC and the sting operation. I have criticised the government very strongly and, in return, have also been subjected to the harshest verbal attacks. Shah is aware of all these developments."

With the Congress preparing to announce its candidate and the BJP-JD(S) alliance engaged in consultations, the Hiriyur bypoll is expected to test the political strength of both the ruling party and the NDA in Karnataka.

The bypoll is necessitated following the demise of Karnataka cabinet minister and four-time MLA representing Hiriyur and Challakere, D. Sudhakar. He passed away on May 10, 2026, at a hospital in Bengaluru following a lung infection after knee surgery. Sudhakar was a close associate of Chief Minister Shivakumar.