Powered by LuLu Exchange's trusted Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) capabilities, MENA's leading everyday app enables seamless international money transfers directly through the talabat app Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE, November 2026: talabat, the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in strategic partnership with LuLu Exchange, one of the UAE's leading financial services providers and a part of LuLu Financial Holdings, has launched“Send Money Abroad”, an international money transfer service that lets customers in the UAE send money to family and friends in 10 countries directly through the talabat app.

Introduced in October, the service combines talabat's extensive digital reach with LuLu Exchange's expertise in international remittances, compliance and global payouts. Through LuLu Exchange's Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, talabat customers across the UAE can now send money internationally within the app, with fees waived for a limited time as part of the launch promotion.

The new service lets customers send money to India, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia and Bangladesh with more corridors coming soon. Transfers are available up to AED 50,000 at competitive exchange rates. Funds are paid out to bank accounts in all available countries.

Khaled AlFakesh, Chief Financial Officer at talabat, said:“With 81%* of respondents in our recent survey saying they regularly remit money to maintain family at home, our new Send Money Abroad service meets a clear and pressing need for more international payment options. Bringing this service directly into an app customers already use every day makes it quick, simple and efficient to set up and complete a transfer, enhancing both the capabilities of our already popular app and the overall service experience we're able to offer our customers.”

To initiate a transfer, eligible customers simply need to open talabat Pay from the talabat homepage and select Send Money Abroad, or tap the Send Money tile in the service icons. LuLu Exchange manages the required customer verification process, which requires customers to scan their Emirates ID and take a face scan. Once approved by LuLu Exchange, they can choose a currency, enter an amount and add a beneficiary before making their payment. All payment and remittance services are provided by LuLu Exchange in full compliance with the Central Bank of the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thampi Sudarsanan, Chief Executive Officer – LuLu Exchange UAE, said:“Our partnership with talabat reflects LuLu Exchange's commitment to making trusted financial services more accessible through digital innovation. As the licensed remittance service provider powering this offering, we bring our extensive experience in cross-border payments, strong regulatory expertise and global payout network to enable seamless international money transfers within the talabat app. Through our Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, we continue to empower leading digital platforms, like talabat, to expand their financial service offerings, while ensuring that every transaction is backed by the security, reliability and trust that define LuLu Exchange.”

Send Money Abroad is available to talabat customers in the UAE, subject to LuLu Exchange's KYC verification. The no-fee offer is promotional and available for a limited time.

*Based on a two-phase research study conducted by talabat in the UAE in February 2026. Phase 1 (qualitative) comprised 11 one-to-one interviews to understand attitudes and behaviors toward sending money abroad. Participants included a mix of lower-income (under AED 10,000) and higher-income (over AED 15,000) respondents and postpaid users, all of whom had sent money abroad at least once in the previous three months. Phase 2 (quantitative) was a survey of 424 active talabat users in the UAE, all of whom had sent money abroad at least once in the previous three months.