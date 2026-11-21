Three men have been arrested within 12 hours after a student was allegedly molested, assaulted and subjected to verbal abuse in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said. The incident reportedly took place in the Bochahan police station area, and a video purportedly showing the episode circulated on social media, prompting swift police action.

The accused have been identified as Anurag Kumar, son of Shivnath Sharma and a resident of Ward No. 1 in Kashirampur village; Vishal Kumar, son of Ram Kumar Sharma; and Ujjwal Kumar, son of Lal Babu Rai, a resident of Bhorhan village. All three were taken to Bochahan police station for questioning before being formally booked in the case.

Alay Vats, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (East-I), said the incident came to light on November 19 after the video surfaced on social media.

"In the video, the accused molested the girl and indulged in indecent behaviour, while her friend was assaulted. Taking the matter seriously, officers began verifying the footage, examined the circumstances of the incident and identified those involved. Following the investigation and verification of the location, a police team conducted raids and apprehended all three accused within 12 hours," he said.

Police also seized two mobile phones allegedly used to record and circulate the video. An FIR has been registered under relevant legal provisions, while the process of sending the arrested men to judicial custody has been initiated.

Bochahan SHO Yashwant Kumar Mishra said police moved into action immediately after receiving information about the incident and stepped up efforts to identify and apprehend those involved. He confirmed that three men had been arrested, two mobile phones seized and further investigation was underway.

The arrests were carried out by a Bochahan police station team under the supervision of SDPO East-I, with the SHO leading the operation.