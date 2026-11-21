MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SANFORD, FLORIDA – Florida National Guard soldiers constructed a temporary flood barrier to help protect a Sanford hospital from rising water as heavy flooding threatened parts of central Florida on November 20, 2026.First Lt. Adam Szlembarski, an Air Defense Artillery officer with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, commented on their current mission and the technology used to protect the critical infrastructure.

“Right now, we are setting up a Tiger Dam in between the body of water and the hospital,” said Szlembarski.“The Tiger Dam can be fastened, folded, and bent up to 90 degrees in order to prevent flooding.”

Tiger Dams are alternatives to traditional sandbags and serve as a modular, reusable flood barrier system made of interlocking water-filled tubes. While Tiger Dams are not traditional military equipment, Florida National Guard Soldiers provided the needed personnel and support to county partners during the installation process.

Sgt. Maxwell Worthington, an Air and Missile Defense crewmember with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, noted the teamwork with interagency partners during the mission as a member of the Florida National Guard.

“Cooperation has been going very well, and everyone is working together as a team to help stop the flooding,” said Worthington.“Especially with this flooding, we help maintain hospital access to patients, employees, and emergency vehicles.”

Teamwork, especially between the National Guard and interagency partners, is paramount in times of natural disasters. Florida National Guard soldiers worked alongside county emergency management personnel, public works crews, and local hospital staff to position and secure the barrier. For Worthington, the mission also provided an opportunity to support the community he serves.

“Everyone has been working together as a team,” he said.“And being able to help out my community is something I love to do.”

The Florida National Guard has a dual state and federal mission. During times of natural disasters, National Guard members are activated to provide Defense Support of Civil Authorities. Florida National Guard members provide crucial humanitarian support to assist their communities close to home.

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Florida National Guard Soldiers help protect... News Provided By Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office November 21, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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