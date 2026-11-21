MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Pakistan has seen a significant reversal in poverty reduction gains achieved over the past two decades, with the national poverty rate rising to 29 per cent from a low of 21.9 per cent in 2018-19, according to a report.

A report by The News Pakistan highlighted that Pakistan now accounts for nearly half of the extreme-poor population in the broader MENAAP region despite representing only around 30 per cent of its total population.

Pakistan had previously achieved substantial success in reducing poverty with the poverty rate falling from 64.3 per cent in 2001-02 to 21.9 per cent by 2018-19, driven by economic growth, rising employment opportunities, structural shifts toward non-farm activities and higher remittance inflows, it added.

Some economists cited in the report argue that many of those gains were not sufficiently resilient.

"The central argument emerging from the literature is more complex than simply stating that poverty has 'returned'. Pakistan experienced an insufficiently resilient exit from poverty," the report said.

According to the analysis, poverty reduction began slowing after 2008 as economic growth weakened, productive employment creation remained limited and welfare gains increasingly relied on remittances and social safety net programmes rather than structural improvements in incomes.

"Crossing the poverty line is not equivalent to escaping economic vulnerability," the report said and warned that earlier gains concealed deep underlying fragilities.

It attributed the recent reversal to a series of overlapping shocks, including the Covid-19 pandemic, global food and energy price increases, devastating floods in 2022 and subsequent macroeconomic adjustments that eroded household purchasing power.

It concluded that while Pakistan's previous growth model helped lift millions out of poverty, it was less successful in creating the productive jobs, human capital and economic resilience needed to sustain those gains over the long term.