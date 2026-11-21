MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Saturday concluded hearings on the dispute over the posts of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Chief Whip of the principal opposition party in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, reserving its judgment in the matter.

Justice Krishna Rao reserved the verdict after hearing final arguments from both sides in the petition challenging the continuation of rebel Trinamool Congress legislators in the two key Assembly posts.

Following the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year, Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose had recognised Ritabrata Banerjee, leader of the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress, as the Leader of the Opposition, and another legislator from the same faction, Akhruzzaman, as the Chief Whip of the principal opposition party.

Challenging the Speaker's decision, veteran Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a senior leader of the original party faction led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, moved the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier this year, a division bench of the High Court had permitted Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman to continue in their respective positions on an interim basis for a period of two months.

Following the expiry of that two-month window on October 18, Chattopadhyay again approached the High Court, contending that neither Ritabrata Banerjee nor Akhruzzaman held any legal right to retain the posts since the interim period had not been extended.

He further alleged that both legislators continued to enjoy state-provided privileges attached to the offices of the Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip despite lacking legal authority.

With arguments concluding before Justice Rao's bench on Saturday, all eyes are now on the court's upcoming verdict to determine whether the two rebel faction leaders will be permitted to continue in the posts.