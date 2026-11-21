MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The operation by Indian security forces to eliminate terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander Lateef Bhat, who was involved in the November 11 attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, marked a significant success in the fight against terrorism, a report has stated.

The more important lesson from Kulgam, it noted, is that India can defeat terrorism without compromising the moral ground on which lasting peace is built, with security forces demonstrating that restraint and resolve can go hand in hand.

“In Zangalpora village in South Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Lateef Bhat had taken refuge inside a mosque. Army and police personnel chose persuasion first. They urged him to surrender, and they did so repeatedly. Only when he refused and opened fire did the security forces retaliate. That sequence, more than the outcome itself, reflects well on India's security forces and the democratic values they serve,” a report in 'Khalsa Vox' detailed.

“Lateef Bhat was wanted for the November 11 attack on a CRPF post that left three personnel injured. The encounter took place in Kulgam district, and he was reportedly the last major local terrorist in the Valley. If that assessment holds, the encounter is a big blow to terrorism in the Valley and closes a chapter in a long campaign. Security forces have every reason to claim the result. The method that produced it was exemplary, and that makes the victory all the more worth celebrating,” it added.

Exercising restraint during counter-insurgency operations is a demonstration of strategic strength, not a sign of leniency. Offering militants an opportunity to surrender weakens their ability to negatively portray the state as a "remorseless occupier" while reducing the risk of prolonged confrontations that could devastate local communities, the report argued.

“Every militant persuaded to lay down arms is one less martyr for the cause and one less grievance for the next recruiter. The professionalism shown at Zangalpora reflects training and command discipline, and it is a source of genuine pride for the nation,” it stated.

The report underlined the importance of incorporating religious sensitivities into operational planning and ensuring transparency in the conduct of security forces, while asserting that places of worship cannot be used as shields by militants.

“A mosque is not a sanctuary from the law, and the sequence here, repeated appeals followed by return fire only after the suspect opened fire, shows a state that acts with both firmness and fairness,” it added.