MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) As many as 1,712 child marriage cases are pending before courts across Karnataka, highlighting the need for stronger grassroots awareness and coordinated institutional efforts to prevent the social practice, Karnataka High Court Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a state-level consultation on 'Ending Child Marriage and Combating Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material', organised at the Karnataka Judicial Academy in Bengaluru.

Justice Yadav said that behind every pending case was a child whose education, health, dignity and future could be at stake.

He stressed that child marriage rarely happens overnight and that early warning signs such as children gradually dropping out of school, economic hardship within families and social expectations taking precedence over education and individual choices could provide opportunities for timely intervention.

"Our approach must focus on protection, education, rehabilitation and, above all, restoring the child's ability to make informed choices about their own future," he said.

On the growing threat of online exploitation of children, Justice Yadav observed that the digital environment had changed the nature and reach of abuse. He emphasised that constitutional safeguards for women and children must be reflected in institutional practices.

He also called upon social media intermediaries and other stakeholders to take their legal responsibilities seriously, particularly in preventing and addressing the circulation of exploitative material.

Highlighting the importance of institutional coordination, he said that although different institutions had distinct statutory responsibilities, a child's experience did not unfold within institutional boundaries. All institutions must function as one coordinated system from which children could expect protection, assistance and justice.

The consultation was inaugurated by Karnataka High Court Justice and Executive Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) Anu Sivaraman and presided over by Justice Jayanth Banerji.

Justice Anu Sivaraman emphasised the need to raise awareness about child marriage at the grassroots level and educate families about its consequences. She said it was important to challenge the belief that child marriage was a tradition passed down through generations.

She noted that although laws were in place to address child marriage and child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM), legislation alone could not ensure prevention without sustained awareness at the grassroots level.

"The issues of child marriage and CSEAM appear different in their immediate manifestations, but they are connected by a fundamental concern: the protection of a child's autonomy, dignity and right to a safe childhood. One involves the continuation of deeply entrenched social practices. The other reflects the evolving challenges of a technology-connected world," she said.

She stressed the need to create a system in which every child was aware that assistance was available, every family understood that the law provided protection and every individual approaching the legal system was guided towards appropriate support.

Justice Jayanth Banerji said child marriage violated the fundamental rights of children by depriving them of their agency, autonomy, education and the opportunity to shape their future.

Referring to the Supreme Court's observations on the right to free choice and autonomy in marriage, he said the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act should be implemented not merely as a penal law but as an instrument of social transformation.

The consultation brought together representatives from various government departments and organisations, including the Department of Women and Child Development and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Just Rights for Children (JRC) National Secretary Sampurna Behura said efforts over the past three years had eliminated the risk of child marriage for more than one crore girls.

She said the movement against child marriage had gained momentum across states and districts, with partner organisations working alongside governments, panchayats, children and mothers in more than 1.3 lakh villages across the country.

These collective efforts had helped prevent 6.5 lakh child marriages, she said.

Behura added that India was making steady progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of ending child marriage before 2030 and could become the first country in the world to achieve the target ahead of the deadline.

The consultation was organised by the KSLSA, Karnataka High Court, Karnataka Judicial Academy, Juvenile Justice Committee and POCSO Committee in association with Just Rights for Children, a civil society network working with partner organisations on child protection issues.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav, Santhosh Kumar of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Directorate of Child Protection Director Nisha James and other stakeholders were present.