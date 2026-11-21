MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to ASHA workers, who are staging a round-the-clock protest for the fifth consecutive day, to withdraw their agitation, assuring them that the government would work towards finding a comprehensive and permanent solution to their demands.

In an emotional appeal, Shivakumar said he understood the pain and hardships faced by the ASHA workers during their protest and expressed concern over their decision to leave their families behind and continue the agitation day and night.

"I understand the pain and hardship of your struggle for your demands. It hurts my heart to see you fighting day and night, leaving your family behind. You are not just ASHA workers to me; you are like my sisters," he said.

Highlighting the Congress government's initiatives to create opportunities for women and health workers, Shivakumar said the establishment of Anganwadi centres, opening of primary health centres and creation of posts for Asha workers had enabled women to contribute to public service.

He said the government had planned to provide a comprehensive and permanent solution to the demands of ASHA workers in the coming days.

"We are with you to discuss your demands in the Cabinet and take appropriate action. I appeal to you as a brother. Please respond to my appeal and give up the struggle," he said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the contribution of Asha workers to the healthcare system and said the government respected their service, hard work and sacrifices.

Reiterating the government's commitment to addressing their grievances, Shivakumar assured them that appropriate solutions would be provided to their demands and urged them to end the ongoing agitation.

The appeal comes as ASHA workers continue their fifth day of day-and-night protest, pressing the government to fulfil their demands.

The day-and-night protest by more than 40,000 ASHA workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered its fifth day on Saturday, with the protesters refusing to withdraw their agitation until the state government announces a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka criticised the Congress government, questioning whether forgetting Priyanka Gandhi's pre-election promise to the workers was the party's model of women's empowerment.

The protest is taking a serious turn as thousands of women continue their agitation, exposed to cold weather and struggling without basic amenities.

The protesters alleged that the government was systematically trying to finish them off and had left them to die. They also expressed disappointment over the absence of any government representative at the protest site on Saturday.