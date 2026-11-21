From Seychelles To Japan, International Artists Bring Their Stories To World Art Dubai 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From self-taught Mauritian sisters to artists creating paints from natural ingredients, World Art Dubai celebrates creative talent from over 65 countries Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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More than 300 exhibitors showcase artistic traditions and contemporary perspectives from around the world
Highlights include the Seychelles Art Pavilion, tactile mosaics and artworks created using natural pigments
World Art Dubai continues until 22 November, with live performances, installations and hands-on workshops
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