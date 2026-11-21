MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From self-taught Mauritian sisters to artists creating paints from natural ingredients, World Art Dubai celebrates creative talent from over 65 countries Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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More than 300 exhibitors showcase artistic traditions and contemporary perspectives from around the world Highlights include the Seychelles Art Pavilion, tactile mosaics and artworks created using natural pigments World Art Dubai continues until 22 November, with live performances, installations and hands-on workshops

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: From the island landscapes of Seychelles to the artistic traditions of Japan, artists from across the globe are bringing their cultures, personal stories and creative perspectives to the 12th edition of World Art Dubai (WAD), taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until 22 November.

Bringing together more than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries, the fair offers visitors the opportunity to discover different artistic traditions and meet the people behind the works. Held under the theme Where the World's Art Comes Together, WAD connects independent and emerging artists with collectors, buyers and new audiences, creating opportunities for artistic exchange and discovery.

Island stories from Seychelles and Mauritius:

The Seychelles National Gallery presents the Seychelles Art Pavilion (JB08), featuring five Seychellois artists: James Agricole, Rita Morel, Terry Moncherry, Vanessa Songwar-Perine and Zoe Chong Seng. Through paintings and textile works, the artists explore island life, nature, and cultural identity, with pieces including Sea Turtle, Rock Pool 2, and Lavi Madanm, whose title draws on the islands' Creole language.

From neighbouring Mauritius, sisters Sooraya and Nooreena Sohawon (JA07) bring a different perspective. Entirely self-taught, the artists create detailed hyperrealistic paintings celebrating African faces and identities, alongside wildlife and landscapes. Their painstaking creative process means some paintings can take more than a year to complete.

When nature becomes part of the artwork:

For several artists exhibiting at World Art Dubai, nature is not simply a subject but an essential part of the creative process.

Indian artist Swadha Prasad (EA06), exhibiting with Rare Mandi, makes her own paints using natural pigments extracted from ingredients including coffee, spinach, beetroot, indigo and turmeric. Maltese artist Michelle Gialanze, known as Mixa Painting (HA05), also creates pigments from rust, plants, and minerals, and makes her own paper, letting natural materials shape the textures and colours of her work.

Dubai-based Mauritian artist Isabelle Alves da Silva Neves (W31) takes a different approach to accessibility through her tactile mosaics, designed for people with visual impairments to experience. Her work Indigenous: The Hanging Caper combines glass and stone tiles, sea urchins, coral and metal wires, inviting visitors to explore a desert-inspired composition through touch.

Heritage and personal memories brought to life:

Cultural heritage and personal experiences also feature prominently across the fair.

Uzbek artist Anvar Khakimbekov (W25) presents oil paintings inspired by Middle Eastern imagery, while Jordanian artist Basma Amro draws on Islamic architecture, Arabic calligraphy and traditional geometric patterns to create intricately engraved wooden artworks.

For self-taught Filipina artist Ann Grebel Villanueva, known as Anninag, inspiration comes from childhood memories and family experiences. Her watercolour painting Rooted Reverie recalls summers in Masbate, where she and her daughter built a makeshift raft from discarded materials and spent hot days drifting along a river during power outages.

Tokyo-born artist SACRA. (QB06), exhibiting from the United States, draws on her Japanese heritage and the legacy of her grandfather, cherry blossom painter Yoai Ota. Through abstract works featuring waves, cherry blossoms and pathways, she explores themes of life, resilience and human connection.

Visitors can also discover century-old Japanese wedding kimonos at Kimonoya Japan (GA03), where traditional motifs and intricate hand-painted silk offer a glimpse into the country's historic craftsmanship.

Together, these artists reflect the different cultures, experiences and traditions represented at World Art Dubai, offering visitors an opportunity to discover unfamiliar perspectives and connect directly with the people behind the artworks.

Where art, design and innovation meet:

The connection between creativity and innovation also extends to World Art Dubai's partnerships, including ZEEKR, the fair's Official Automotive Partner.

Mr Mars Chen, CEO of Zeekr International, added:“Art and engineering share one goal: to move people. At Zeekr, we believe great design is a form of art, and every vehicle we create begins with the same curiosity and craftsmanship that drives the artists at World Art Dubai. Dubai has become one of the world's great meeting points for culture and innovation, and that is exactly where Zeekr belongs. With the arrival of our flagship Zeekr 9X, this vision becomes even more tangible - a vehicle that brings together bold design, advanced hybrid technology, and a premium experience tailored for the UAE and the wider Middle East. Our partnership with World Art Dubai reflects our long-term commitment to the region and to the creative community shaping its future. We look forward to inspiring visitors where art, technology and imagination meet.”

Discover international art at World Art Dubai until 22 November:

Visitors can explore original artworks from around the world, meet participating artists and enjoy more than 40 live performances, 23 installations and activations, and more than 20 hands-on workshops at WAD Studio, included with admission.

With original artworks priced from approximately USD 100 to USD 20,000, the fair welcomes both first-time buyers and experienced collectors. Sunday, 22 November, also marks Family Day, featuring creative activities for children and artwork by students from participating UAE schools.

World Art Dubai 2026 runs until 22 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, Za'abeel Halls 2 and 3, and is open daily from 1 pm to 9 pm. Tickets start from AED 20.

Dubai World Trade Centre organises World Art Dubai 2026, with Dubai Culture as Strategic Partner. Knightsbridge Group supports the fair as Legal Sponsor; Qube Art as Framing and Installation Sponsor; DiarBID Art House as Official Artist Services Support Sponsor; ZEEKR as Official Automotive Partner; MESCO as Artistic Partner; and Aromology as Experience Partner.

About World Art Dubai:

World Art Dubai (WAD) returns for its 12th edition from November 19-22, 2026, at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together artists, galleries and art enthusiasts from around the world. The fair offers an accessible platform for discovering and collecting original art, welcoming everyone from established collectors and first-time buyers to interior designers, hospitality professionals and corporate clients.

The 2026 edition is set to feature 10,000 artworks from over 300 local and international exhibitors across more than 65 countries, 200+ solo artists and 65+ galleries, alongside artist groups & collectives. Visitors can explore a diverse range of artistic practices, including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, digital art and installations, with artworks priced from approximately USD 100 to USD 20,000.

Under the theme 'Where the World's Art Comes Together,' WAD supports independent and emerging artists while connecting them with collectors, buyers and new audiences. The four-day programme features more than 20 hands-on workshops, talks, live performances, interactive experiences and dedicated initiatives including PhotoWAD, the Emerging Artist Prize and the Artist in Residence Programme.

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

A global business facilitator since 1979, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector-leading mega events.

As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story, with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.