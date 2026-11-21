Porsche kicked off the sixth edition of Icons of Porsche with an exclusive Pilates session in celebration of Dubai Fitness Challenge Hosted in collaboration with Gigi Dubai and Flow With Tracy, the experience brought guests together to embrace the spirit of the 30×30 initiative Participants were among the first to explore the festival's new home at The Square Nad Al Sheba, ahead of its public opening Final tickets for Icons of Porsche are available at IconsOfPorsche

Dubai: Before the engines roar and the festival comes to life, Icons of Porsche kicked off the weekend with a different kind of movement. Celebrating the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, Porsche brought together a community of fitness enthusiasts for an exclusive morning Pilates session, marking the opening day of the sixth edition of Icons of Porsche. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Hosted in collaboration with Gigi Dubai fitness studio, and led by Tracy from Flow Movement, the session offered guests the opportunity to stretch, recharge and start their weekend surrounded by some of Porsche's most iconic sports cars. With the festival grounds yet to open to the public, participants were also treated to an exclusive first look at the new destination, experiencing Icons of Porsche in a way few others could.

“Icons of Porsche has always been about bringing people together through shared passions, and this year, we wanted to kick things off with a little movement,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

“Dubai Fitness Challenge is a fantastic initiative that encourages everyone to embrace a more active lifestyle and we are proud to be part of it.”

From the calm of an early morning Pilates session to the excitement of Porsche enthusiasts coming together, the experience set the tone for a weekend where cars, culture and community take centre stage.

With only a limited number of tickets remaining, visitors are encouraged to secure their place at IconsOfPorsche

Follow Porsche Middle East and Africa on Instagram @porsche for more event updates.

All Icons of Porsche press materials can be found on the Porsche Newsroom here.

Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom: porsche