MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: The Emirate of Ajman is hosting the fourth edition of the 'Teslam – Thank You UAE' exhibition at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, under the patronage of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media. Held in celebration of Eid Al Etihad 2026, the exhibition highlights the values of cultural diversity, inclusion, coexistence and tolerance that form an integral part of the UAE's identity and cultural fabric. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Curated by The Paintbrush Art Community, the exhibition brings together 24 paintings by 19 artists representing 10 nationalities, celebrating the UAE's grandeur. Through diverse artistic perspectives, participants express their appreciation for the country and reflect on the inclusive environment it provides for people from different cultures to live, create and contribute.

The works explore themes of belonging, gratitude and shared human experience, presenting varied interpretations of the connections formed between people and place. Together, they highlight art's role as a platform for cultural dialogue and a way to express the values that unite communities across the UAE.

HE Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said:“The 'Teslam – Thank You UAE' exhibition reflects the UAE's distinctive cultural and humanitarian character and the model it has established in bringing together people from diverse backgrounds within a society founded on tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect.”

He added:“The participation of artists representing 10 nationalities reflects the richness of the UAE's cultural fabric and the space it provides for creative expression and meaningful exchange. On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, these works offer a powerful reflection on belonging, gratitude and the values of unity, solidarity and openness that continue to shape our national journey.”

The fourth edition of the exhibition forms part of Ajman's growing cultural programme and reflects the Department's commitment to supporting initiatives that bring together artists from diverse backgrounds, encourage cultural exchange and strengthen community engagement with the arts.

Through initiatives such as 'Teslam – Thank You UAE,' the Department continues to advance the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 by enriching the emirate's cultural landscape and strengthening Ajman's position as a destination where creativity, culture and community come together.