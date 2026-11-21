Binance Blockchain Week 2026 MAIN STAGE AGENDA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI/BANGKOK, November 2026 – Binance Blockchain Week 2026 will bring together institutional investors, government officials, and technology leaders for two days of discussions on how capital markets, payments infrastructure, and financial services are evolving alongside blockchain technology. Taking place November 28-29, 2026 in Bangkok, the event will address practical questions around institutional adoption, AI-powered financial tools, and the integration of digital assets into traditional finance. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Richard Teng and Yi He Open BBW 2026: Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, opens Day 1 examining what must evolve to reach the next three billion users in digital finance. Yi He, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, opens Day 2 outlining Binance's evolution toward a comprehensive financial platform.
Government Officials and Regulators Across Multiple Sessions: BBW 2026 features government and regulatory leaders from emerging digital finance hubs across four key discussions:
The New Financial Capitals: Who Sets the Rules?: Gizzat Baitursynov, Vice Minister of AI and Digital Development, Kazakhstan; Shaun Tan, Head of Crypto and Fintech Growth, Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan; Mr. Mensah Thompson Esq., Deputy Director General, Ghana SEC.
One Network, Different Worlds: Where Crypto Delivers: Binur Zhalenov, Deputy Governor, National Bank of Kazakhstan, alongside payment providers from Japan (PayPay) and Bhutan (DK Bank) on real-world crypto payment adoption.
Are Stablecoins the Future of Payments or Just the Rails?: Korn Chatikavanij, Member of Parliament & Deputy Leader for Economic Affairs, Democrat Party, Thailand, joins Tether, Visa, Celo, and United Stables in debating stablecoin regulation and adoption.
Collective Resilience: Securing the Digital Asset Industry: Pol. Lt. Col. Thanatus Kangruambutr, Royal Thai Police Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, joins Binance, Elliptic, and Mandiant on cross-industry cybersecurity coordination.
Wall Street on 24/7 Markets: Executives from BlackRock, Nasdaq, Franklin Templeton, UBS, and Mirae Asset Securities discuss infrastructure and business models for capital markets operating outside traditional hours.
Arthur Hayes on AI and Macro: Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom, analyzes how AI computes demand and macro conditions are creating dynamics current market valuations may not reflect.
How to Use Agentic AI Workflows: Prof. Hongxia Yang (PolyU) and Jeff Li (Binance) explore practical applications of agentic AI in finance, from automating workflows to unlocking new efficiencies and opportunities.
Compliance on Digital Rails: TRM Labs, Chainalysis, Solidus Labs, and Binance explore how financial crime prevention and regulatory compliance can evolve for borderless transactions.
Justin Sun on Tron Ecosystem Development: H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of Tron, discusses the network's direction in a fireside conversation with Felix Fan, CEO of Trust Wallet.
DeFi Infrastructure: Oracle Networks and Bitcoin Security: Representatives from BNB Chain, Pyth Network, RedStone, and Babylon discuss technical developments in price feeds, verifiable data, and Bitcoin staking infrastructure that could enable larger-scale DeFi applications.
Tokenized Assets: From Concept to Commercial Reality: Representatives from FTSE Russell, CSOP Hong Kong, DBS Bank, KGI Financial, and Ondo Finance examine what's required to move real-world asset tokenization from pilot programs to liquid, institutional-scale markets.
Crypto Content Creators Assess Industry Progress: Educators including Guy Turner (Coin Bureau), Lea Thompson (Girl Gone Crypto), and Dr. Udomsak Rakwongwan (Ajarn Em) share perspectives on what's working and what isn't in crypto adoption.
New Trading Products: Pre-IPO Perpetuals: Research analysts from Kaiko, DeFi Llama, CoinDesk, and CoinMarketCap examine emerging markets for pre-IPO exposure.
Blockchain in Humanitarian Aid Distribution: Representatives from UNICEF, Prosper Global, and Fortune Credit discuss practical applications and limitations of blockchain technology for tracking and distributing humanitarian assistance.
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Day 1 (November 28): The Evolution of Capital
Focus on how financial infrastructure is changing-from payments and institutional adoption to tokenized assets and continuous markets. Day 2 (November 29): What Becomes Possible
Focus on emerging applications-AI agents, consumer products, autonomous systems, and new economic participation models.
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