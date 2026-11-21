Sonu Nigam Surprises Passengers With Impromptu Flight Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): What began as a regular flight from Raipur to Mumbai turned into a musical evening for passengers after singer Sonu Nigam joined them for an impromptu performance. The singer, who was travelling back to Mumbai after performing at AIIMS Raipur's Oriana Fest, was in for a surprise when passengers recognised him and started singing some of his popular songs, including 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and 'Main Agar Kahoon'.

The incident took place on November 20 aboard an IndiGo flight. Nigam was pleasantly surprised by the passengers' gesture and took out his phone to record them singing along to his songs. The passengers, however, wanted more than just a singalong and were waiting to hear the singer perform. Noticing their excitement, Nigam stepped into the aisle and treated the passengers to an impromptu performance. He sang some of his popular tracks, including 'Kiska Hai Tumko Intezaar', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya' and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) The passengers also requested more songs, prompting the singer to perform 'Bijuria' and 'Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai Zindagi'. Sharing a glimpse of the special moment, Nigam thanked everyone on board for making the journey memorable.“The kind of Love, that happens only in Dreams. Thank you everyone,” he wrote. Sonu Nigam is one of India's popular playback singers and has sung several hit songs in Hindi and other Indian languages. In 2022, the singer was honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards. (ANI)