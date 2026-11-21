CPI(M) Leader MA Baby Demands Census Delimitation Postponement

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 21 (ANI): CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Saturday demanded that census-related delimitation be postponed by another 25 years and expressed concern over the alleged lack of clarity on the commencement of the winter session. Baby said, "We are demanding that the census-related delimitation should be put on hold for another 25 years... Generally, the Winter Session should have already started... Now nothing is known. So Modi, Amit Shah, and Mohan Bhagwat are keeping their cards close to their chest. They are not taking political parties into confidence, not even Parliament into confidence. This is highly objectionable."

He also said that Padmaja Venugopal's joining the BJP was very "unfortunate" "Padmaja Venugopal is the daughter of K. Karunakaran, the most important leader of Congress in Kerala... Her joining the BJP after all this was very unfortunate. Now it is good that she is coming back to Congress. But it is also an important question: what would people think about this, that Congress and BJP are parties between which one can easily cross over?... Anyway, we want more people to leave the BJP and join any other political party which is not communal," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepthi Mary Varghese said that everyone believing in the ideology of the party is welcome. Varghese said, "Anybody who believes in the ideology of the Congress party can come to the party. But here, the situation is that Padmaja has tendered her resignation, yet she has never stated that she is coming to Congress... At the same time, she needs to address all the statements she made in public during the election, after the election, and as soon as she joined the BJP, what she said against the Congress, especially regarding the women of this Congress party... For all such statements that she made over the last two and a half years, she needs to express regret." She further insisted that Padmaja should withdraw her remarks about women and explain the circumstances behind her departure from the Congress and subsequent move to the BJP. "She should withdraw that statement about women...When we speak about Padmaja Venugopal, we are not speaking about an individual person; she is the daughter of K. Karunakaran-that is the importance... If she really wants to come back to Congress, I myself personally, and all Congress workers, will welcome her. The only thing is, she should provide clarity on why she is coming back, why she left, and why she betrayed all these leaders, including women," she added.

Arjuna Award winner and former Kerala State Sports Council president Padmini Thomas quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday and is slated to submit a formal resignation to the party leadership. Padmini Thomas had joined the BJP in 2024 after leaving the Congress and was serving as the state vice-president of the party's Minority Morcha. (ANI)