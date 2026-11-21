MENAFN - IANS) Birmingham, Nov 21 (IANS) Aston Villa winger Alysson is eager to return to Premier League action after the November international break, with Unai Emery's side preparing to host Sunderland at Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa will look to extend their unbeaten league run to seven matches when they take on the Black Cats, with the Brazilian winger describing the fixture as an exciting opportunity to resume club football.

Alysson, who opened the scoring inside the first minute in Villa's thrilling 4-4 draw against Manchester United before the international break, believes the team must maintain its hard-working approach as it targets a place among the league's top sides.

“It's a very good game to come back after the national break. The team keeps working hard every day post-game. We keep strong. Winning, drawing and losing is part of football, so I think the way is [to] work hard every day,” the 20-year-old said.

Speaking about Saturday's opponents, Alysson acknowledged Sunderland's quality and stressed that Villa were focused on preparing thoroughly for the contest.

“About Sunderland, it's a good team. We keep preparing for this game. We want to be in the top positions. We know it's very difficult because we have many amazing teams, but we want to be in the top positions, 100%,” he added.

With almost a year spent at Villa, the Brazilian also reflected on his development at the club, describing his experience as an important learning period both professionally and personally.

The winger endured injury difficulties during his first season, but believes those setbacks helped him develop mental strength and patience. Having worked his way through those challenges, he is now more comfortable and ready to shoulder greater responsibility whenever required.

“I learned a lot, both on and off the pitch. It's been a great experience, and I think I am getting better every day and every game,” Alysson said.

“It was difficult [injuries], but it made me stronger mentally and taught me to be patient and keep me ready for the next challenge,” he added.