Heading To Liwa? Where To Get Themed Car Licence Plate
Located at the Liwa desert in Al Dhafra, this year the festival will take place from December 11 to January 2, 2027, around the Tal Moreeb - the UAE's tallest dune at more than 300 metres.Recommended For You
The latest edition of the highly-anticipated event will feature a reimagined Liwa Village, a new international entertainment show, motorsport championships, heritage experiences and family activities.
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Part of the charm of the festival is visitors branding their car with stickers and other Liwa Festival merchandise.
Here is where to get the Liwa licence plate for your car:
- In Abu Dhabi: Drivers & Vehicles Licensing, Main Building (Muroor) and Al Salama Building
In Al Ain: Drivers & Vehicles Licensing Centre - Falaj HazzaIn Al Dhafra: Al-Salama Building, Light Vehicle Inspection Centre - Zayed City
- Abu Dhabi's Liwa festival returns on December 11; official app to be launched VR rides, floating market, Dh10 entry: Your guide to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival
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