D2C Streetwear Brand HZY Is Redefining Youth Fashion Through Culture And Community
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, November 2026 – HZY, a culture-driven D2C streetwear brand, is building a creative outlet for young people who feel hazed out or struggle to express themselves. Through concept-led collections and unique fits that reflect their individuality and evolving identities, HZY shifts focus to simply being themselves.
Pronounced "hazy", HZY was built on the belief that uncertainty and confusion are part of finding one's potential. The brand creates clothing for people who are still figuring things out. Its collections begin with a central idea that shapes the design and story behind each release.
HZY combines global streetwear influences, including oversized silhouettes and drop culture, with a Delhi-born perspective. Its designs connect clothing with music, art and youth culture. The unisex range includes T-shirts, shirts, hoodies, zip-ups, bottoms and crop tops. HZY's in-house manufacturing units continuously experiment with fabric combinations, innovative designs and silhouette manipulations to develop distinctive streetwear styles.
Commenting on HZY's vision, Mehak Johal, Managing Director, HZY, said, "Our vision is to make HZY one of the best culture and story-driven streetwear brands in India. We want to bring together people from fashion, music, art and other creative communities, creating a space where they can express themselves, connect and feel part of a shared culture."
The brand's Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, Threshold, continues the narrative introduced by Unbothered. It explores what comes after a person stops measuring themselves against society's expectations: pushing beyond personal limits. The collection includes sweaters, hoodies, T-shirts, jorts, cargos and joggers. Its Formula 1-inspired Velocity Driven Collective contributed around 29% of online net sales over the same period through seven styles.
"Streetwear gives people a way to communicate without explaining everything about themselves," said Vikash Kumar Shekhawat, CEO of HZY. "Each collection starts with a thought or feeling people can recognise in their own lives. The clothing follows that idea."
HZY currently has 102 active styles, spanning a range of designs, fits and silhouettes that reflect the brand's evolving streetwear identity.
HZY works with independent creators from streetwear, music and art communities, including skaters, rappers, DJs, dancers, illustrators and tattoo artists. For Threshold, creators contribute to storytelling and styling, while showing how the pieces work in everyday winter wear. The brand will participate in the Indian Sneaker Festival on 19-20 December 2026. HZY ships across India and releases three to four collections each year. It recorded 120% year-on-year growth and has set a target of approximately 350% growth in 2027.
About HZY
HZY is a Delhi-born, culture-driven D2C streetwear brand. Its unisex collections include T-shirts, shirts, hoodies, zip-ups, bottoms and crop tops. The brand connects streetwear with music, art and youth culture, and ships across India.
Pronounced "hazy", HZY was built on the belief that uncertainty and confusion are part of finding one's potential. The brand creates clothing for people who are still figuring things out. Its collections begin with a central idea that shapes the design and story behind each release.
HZY combines global streetwear influences, including oversized silhouettes and drop culture, with a Delhi-born perspective. Its designs connect clothing with music, art and youth culture. The unisex range includes T-shirts, shirts, hoodies, zip-ups, bottoms and crop tops. HZY's in-house manufacturing units continuously experiment with fabric combinations, innovative designs and silhouette manipulations to develop distinctive streetwear styles.
Commenting on HZY's vision, Mehak Johal, Managing Director, HZY, said, "Our vision is to make HZY one of the best culture and story-driven streetwear brands in India. We want to bring together people from fashion, music, art and other creative communities, creating a space where they can express themselves, connect and feel part of a shared culture."
The brand's Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, Threshold, continues the narrative introduced by Unbothered. It explores what comes after a person stops measuring themselves against society's expectations: pushing beyond personal limits. The collection includes sweaters, hoodies, T-shirts, jorts, cargos and joggers. Its Formula 1-inspired Velocity Driven Collective contributed around 29% of online net sales over the same period through seven styles.
"Streetwear gives people a way to communicate without explaining everything about themselves," said Vikash Kumar Shekhawat, CEO of HZY. "Each collection starts with a thought or feeling people can recognise in their own lives. The clothing follows that idea."
HZY currently has 102 active styles, spanning a range of designs, fits and silhouettes that reflect the brand's evolving streetwear identity.
HZY works with independent creators from streetwear, music and art communities, including skaters, rappers, DJs, dancers, illustrators and tattoo artists. For Threshold, creators contribute to storytelling and styling, while showing how the pieces work in everyday winter wear. The brand will participate in the Indian Sneaker Festival on 19-20 December 2026. HZY ships across India and releases three to four collections each year. It recorded 120% year-on-year growth and has set a target of approximately 350% growth in 2027.
About HZY
HZY is a Delhi-born, culture-driven D2C streetwear brand. Its unisex collections include T-shirts, shirts, hoodies, zip-ups, bottoms and crop tops. The brand connects streetwear with music, art and youth culture, and ships across India.
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