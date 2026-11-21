MENAFN - GetNews)"Lake City Tree Service crew trimming a large oak beside a rural home in Lake City, FL."Lake City Tree Service has launched a new website for homeowners and landowners in Lake City and Columbia County, FL, covering tree removal, storm cleanup, trimming, stump grinding and land clearing.

Lake City, Florida, United States - Nov. 21, 2026 - Lake City Tree Service has launched a new website for homeowners, landowners and businesses in Lake City and across Columbia County, Florida. The site explains the company's tree removal, tree trimming, storm cleanup, stump grinding and land clearing services, and gives residents a simple way to request a free estimate online.

Columbia County properties range from in-town lots near downtown Lake City to rural acreage with pastures, pine stands and wooded fence lines. Many of those properties have large pines and oaks growing close to homes, barns, sheds and driveways. The new website was built to cover both the residential tree work common inside Lake City and the larger clearing jobs found on rural land outside town.

Services covered on the new website



Tree removal, including pine removal for dead, leaning and beetle-killed pines and oak removal for laurel and water oaks past their prime

Emergency tree removal for trees on houses, cars and roads

Storm damage cleanup, including hanging limbs, split trunks and yard debris

Tree trimming and pruning for roof clearance, deadwood and crown raising

Palm tree trimming and tree cabling and bracing for trees worth keeping

Stump grinding below grade Land and lot clearing for home sites, pasture edges and overgrown acreage

Each service page describes what the job involves, what affects the cost, and what the property should look like when the work is finished.

Storms and rural properties

North Florida's summer thunderstorms and tropical weather regularly bring down limbs and whole trees across Columbia County. On rural properties, fallen trees can block driveways, damage fences and outbuildings, and leave pastures unusable until they are cleared. The new website includes guidance on what to do after a storm, how to tell whether a damaged tree can be saved, and how to plan larger clearing projects so that useful shade trees are kept while brush, invasive species and hazardous trees are removed.

For landowners preparing a home site or reclaiming overgrown acreage, the site explains how land clearing differs from individual tree removal and what to expect from a clearing project from start to finish.

Community pages

The website includes pages for communities across the area, including Fort White, Lulu, Five Points, Columbia City, Watertown and Ellisville, as well as nearby Live Oak in Suwannee County. Each page describes the property types and tree species common to that part of the region, from longleaf and slash pines on rural tracts to the shade oaks found around older homes in town.

Residents can learn more and request a free estimate at Lake City Tree Service.

About Lake City Tree Service

Lake City Tree Service serves Lake City and Columbia County, Florida, with tree removal, emergency and storm cleanup, tree trimming, palm trimming, cabling and bracing, stump grinding and land clearing.