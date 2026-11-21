MENAFN - GetNews) Ian Fellingham's new Christmas story follows a little wooden guardian who comes to life on Mrs Bell's handmade Advent calendar and wishes for a friend to share it with. A gentle tale of friendship and family tradition, out November 28, 2026.

Houston, TX - Nov. 21, 2026 - Ian Fellingham's new Christmas story, The Tale of the Guardian of the Advent Calendar, comes out on November 28, 2026.

The month of November has come, and Christmas will soon be here, but Mr. Bell does not know what to buy for his wife. He goes down into his workshop at the bottom of the garden and builds her an advent calendar with a little present in each door between the first of December and the twenty-fourth.

She adores it and makes it a yearly tradition. One year it's a lighthouse, then a train station, then a windmill with sails that really turn. Later comes a cruise ship, and after that a castle on a river. Somewhere along the way, Mr. Bell carves a little wooden man to stand guard, and Mrs. Bell sews him a new outfit every year.

But then one night, right around midnight, the silver fairy that sits atop the Christmas tree comes down and taps him with her magic wand, and some fairy dust falls into his head, and he finds himself able to move and speak. She calls him Nicholas.

Nicholas has a great time steering the ship and looking out for icebergs. But he's on his own most nights, and he'd really like a friend. The fairy decides to help him, even if it means a year of press-ups and learning carols to build up her magic.

It's a gentle story about friendship and the love that goes into a family's Christmas traditions. The Tale of the Guardian of the Advent Calendar by Ian Fellingham is now available for preorder on all major retailers.

ABOUT THE EMPIRE PUBLISHERS

The Empire Publishers is an independent publishing house with its headquarters nestled in the vibrant state of Texas, USA. Publishing full-length novels, soul-stirring memoirs and enchanted children's stories; it stands as a leading force for Indie and own voices authors. With continued focus on poetic literary fiction, diverse voices and human experiences, the company has now expanded its global presence with imprints in both the United Kingdom and Canada.