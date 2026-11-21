MENAFN - GetNews)"Meet the OG Band from Durda Jewelry Co., a waterproof 18k gold-plated 316L stainless steel ring built to handle showers, pools, sweat, and heat without coming off."Meet the OG Band from Durda Jewelry Co., a waterproof 18k gold-plated 316L stainless steel ring built to handle showers, pools, sweat, and heat without coming off.

PORTLAND - Nov. 21, 2026 - Durda Jewelry Co., the minimalist jewelry brand built around simplicity, quality, and personal style, is putting its flagship OG Band front and center. It's a slim, unisex ring made for people who want jewelry they can put on once and leave on. The OG Band is designed to stay on through everyday life, including morning showers, laps in the pool, and hard workouts.

Most rings come with rules: take it off before washing your hands, before swimming, before the gym, before cooking. The OG Band drops those rules. It is built to resist water, sweat, and high temperatures without discoloring or leaving marks on the skin, so wearers don't have to keep taking it off and risk losing it.

Built From Materials That Hold Up

The OG Band starts with 316L stainless steel, the same grade used in surgical tools. That steel is known for resisting corrosion and being gentle on skin. Each band is then plated with a layer of 18k gold and finished to resist tarnish, so it keeps its shine for years without polishing. Care is simple: wipe it with a soft cloth. No polishing pastes or special cleaners are needed.

Minimal Design, Everyday Versatility

The OG Band has a thin, smooth, low-profile shape that works with both casual and formal outfits. It comes in two finishes, Gold and White Gold, and is designed as a unisex piece. It works as an everyday signature ring, a band for pairing and stacking, or a gift.

The band's size is adjustable, so the wearer can get the right fit in seconds without a trip to the jeweler. That also makes it an easy gift for someone whose ring size you don't know.

Made to Last, Backed for Life

The OG Band reflects how Durda Jewelry Co. sees accessories: buy once, enjoy forever. The brand backs the OG Band with a lifetime warranty and makes it from what it describes as eco-friendly materials. The goal is fewer replacements and pieces that last.

“We designed the OG Band for real life. That means the shower, the pool, the gym, and everything in between,” said a spokesperson for Durda Jewelry Co.“A ring shouldn't be something you have to protect. It should be something you forget you're wearing until someone asks where you got it.”

Part of a Growing Minimalist Collection

The OG Band is the flagship of Durda Jewelry Co.'s wider range of minimalist jewelry. The range includes men's and women's rings, bracelets, and necklaces, plus coordinated jewelry sets. Each piece is designed around the brand's core idea: understated style, durable materials, and accessories made for every day, not just special occasions.

The OG Band is available now in Gold and White Gold through the Durda Jewelry Co. online store.

About Durda Jewelry Co.

Durda Jewelry Co. (Durda Co.) is a minimalist jewelry brand offering men's and women's rings, bracelets, necklaces, and jewelry sets. The brand focuses on simplicity, quality, and personal style, and makes accessories from durable, skin-friendly materials designed for everyday wear.