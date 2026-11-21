MENAFN - GetNews) In Worldview: The Model Running Your Life, Eric Kline connects faith, reason and practical self-examination through a“Corrigibility Covenant.”

LAKE CITY, Minn. - Nov. 21, 2026 - What if the beliefs guiding daily decisions are not the beliefs people think they hold? In Worldview: The Model Running Your Life, Christian author and longtime microelectronics engineer Eric Kline explores how assumptions, habits, social pressures and moral commitments form a largely unseen framework for interpreting reality-and how that framework can be examined and revised.

The book presents worldview as a dynamic“ensemble model” rather than a fixed list of stated convictions. Drawing on Scripture, philosophy, social psychology, neuroscience and analogies from artificial intelligence, Kline examines how attention and experience shape judgment, how untested assumptions can become“frozen weights,” and how small ethical concessions can accumulate into what he calls“micro-corruptions” of the model.

A central feature is Kline's“Corrigibility Covenant,” a practice-oriented commitment to weighing evidence fairly, acknowledging error and remaining open to warranted correction. Rather than asking readers to abandon conviction, the framework invites them to test their beliefs for coherence, explanatory adequacy, practical livability and moral consequences.

“This book helps people discover the worldview they actually live by-including the parts they've never consciously chosen-and offers practical strategies for aligning beliefs with evidence and moral truth in everyday life,” Kline said.

Across 18 chapters and technical appendices, Worldview considers the relationship between belief and behavior, the influence of communities on intellectual habits, and the ways assumptions affect the value people assign to others. Its appendices extend the discussion through models and analogies drawn from computing, neural networks and human development.

Kline brings 42 years of engineering and technical leadership experience, along with theological study and personal experience of caregiving and bereavement, to a subject he regards as both intellectual and practical. The book is intended for readers interested in Christian thought, philosophy, self-examination and the interaction of faith and reason.

Worldview: The Model Running Your Life is available in paperback and eBook editions on Amazon. Interviews and review-copy requests may be directed to the media contact below. Prices: $11.99 paperback; $3.99 eBook.

Book information

Title: Worldview: The Model Running Your Life | Author: Eric Kline | ISBN: 9798180300904

Amazon listing: View the book on Amazon

About the autho r

Eric Kline is a Christian writer, former chaplain and Colson Fellow. He holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry and a master's degree in theological studies. His 42-year career in microelectronics and high-performance computing included engineering leadership and more than 190 issued U.S. patents. His writing explores the relationship between biblical belief, intellectual responsibility and lived experience.

Media contact

Eric Kline |... | 507-358-2114

Book-cover image, author headshot, interviews and review copies available upon request.