MENAFN - GetNews)"Durda Jewelry Co. introduces adjustable minimalist rings that remove size guesswork from online shopping. Waterproof, everyday bands for men and women."Durda Jewelry Co. introduces adjustable minimalist rings that remove size guesswork from online shopping. Waterproof, everyday bands for men and women.

PORTLAND - Nov. 21, 2026 - Durda Jewelry Co., a maker of minimalist jewelry for men and women, has introduced adjustable sizing across its ring line. The change tackles one of the most common frustrations in online jewelry shopping. With adjustable bands, customers no longer have to guess their ring size, look for a printable sizing chart, or wrap string around a finger before buying. They can choose the style they like and fit it to their own finger once it arrives.

Fixing a long-standing e-commerce pain point

Rings have always been one of the hardest jewelry items to buy online. Bracelets and necklaces are forgiving, but a ring has to fit to be worn at all. Shoppers often hesitate at checkout because they don't know their size, or because finger size changes with temperature, time of day, and activity. This leads to abandoned carts, exchanges, and returns, and it puts many people off buying rings online at all.

Durda Jewelry Co. designed its adjustable bands to remove that uncertainty. The wearer sizes the ring by hand at home, so the fit is set on the actual finger rather than estimated on a screen. The same ring can also be adjusted later if the wearer wants to move it to another finger or loosen it on warmer days.

“Ring size is the question that stops people from buying a ring online,” said a spokesperson for Durda Jewelry Co.“We wanted the customer to focus only on the design they love. With adjustable bands, picking the right ring is the whole decision, and the fit takes care of itself.”

Minimalist design built for daily wear

The adjustable rings follow Durda Jewelry Co. 's core philosophy: simple, well-made accessories meant to be worn every day instead of sitting in a drawer. The collection includes the brand's signature minimalist band in its OG and Wave styles. Both offer clean lines that suit casual and professional settings alike.

The rings come in gold, white gold, and silver tones, and some styles have darker black finishes. They are designed for both men and women and pair easily with the brand's bracelets, necklaces, and coordinated sets.

Waterproof and ready for real life

The adjustable bands are also made to withstand daily life. Durda Jewelry Co. rings are built to resist water, sweat, and high temperatures. Wearers can keep them on in the shower, at the pool, or during workouts without worrying about damage. Together with adjustable sizing, this makes the rings a practical choice for anyone who wants jewelry they can put on and forget about.

A natural fit for gifting

Adjustable sizing is especially useful for gift buyers, who often don't know the recipient's ring size and can't ask without spoiling the surprise. With the holiday season under way, the adjustable bands let shoppers buy a ring for a partner, friend, or family member knowing it will fit.

About Durda Jewelry Co.

Durda Jewelry Co. (Durda Co.) designs minimalist jewelry for men and women who value simplicity, quality, and personal style. The brand's collection includes rings, bracelets, necklaces, and matching sets, with styles such as the Square Chain, Wave Cuff, Premium Cuff, Signet Cuff, and Role Chain. Every piece is made for everyday wear. Durda Jewelry Co. also publishes styling guidance on topics such as wearing jewelry at work, layering bracelets, and choosing between gold and silver. The brand shares new collections and styling inspiration on Instagram and Facebook under @durda.