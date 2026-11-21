MENAFN - GetNews) Grand Junction resident brings management and sales experience to local industrial supply company

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Nov. 21, 2026 - Munro Supply, a leading distributor for hydraulic hose, industrial hose, pumps, valves, fittings, and industrial products, has named Shayla Kraft as its new general manager. A Montrose native and longtime Grand Junction resident, Kraft brings management and sales experience in the electrical and lighting industry, along with a collaborative, hands-on approach to her new role.

Kraft grew up in Montrose and made Grand Junction her home after graduating from Mesa State College. Her professional background provides a foundation for her transition into the hose, pump, valve and fitting industry.

“I bring management and sales experience from the electrical and lighting industry to the team,” said Kraft.“While I'm pivoting into a new space, I am eager to dive in and learn all things hose, pumps, valves, and fittings.”

“I'm a compassionate person who genuinely enjoys collaborating with others and picking up new skills along the way,” Kraft said.“I am a hard worker and don't mind getting my hands dirty.”

Outside of work, Kraft enjoys trying new recipes, traveling and keeping up with her daughter, who attends Arizona State University.

For more information about Munro Supply, visit .

About Munro Supply

Munro Supply is a leading distributor for hose, pumps, valves, fittings, and industrial products. Serving the Rocky Mountain region for over 60 years, the company partners with customers in the industrial, mining, energy, municipal, construction, irrigation, and agricultural sectors. With a strong local inventory, technical product expertise, and professional-grade pump repair services in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah, Munro Supply is dedicated to solving problems and making work simpler for its partners.