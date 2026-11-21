MENAFN - GetNews)"Durda Jewelry Co. presents the Square Chain Bracelet in three finishes: gold, white gold and black. One minimalist design, three looks to match any watch, skin tone or wardrobe."Durda Jewelry Co. presents the Square Chain Bracelet in three finishes: gold, white gold and black. One minimalist design, three looks to match any watch, skin tone or wardrobe.

Portland - Nov. 21, 2026 - Durda Jewelry Co., the online jewelry brand known for minimalist accessories made for everyday wear, today announced that its Square Chain Bracelet is available in three finishes: gold, white gold and black. The design stays the same across all three, so customers can choose the version that best suits their wrist, watch and wardrobe.

The Square Chain Bracelet is built on clean geometry. Its squared links give it a structured, modern look that reads as confident without being loud. That fits the brand's core idea: jewelry for people who value simplicity, quality and personal style, and who want pieces they will actually wear every day instead of keeping in a drawer.

One Design, Three Distinct Looks

Each finish has its own character, so the bracelet can work across different styles and occasions:

Gold gives the Square Chain a warm, classic look. It pairs naturally with gold-tone and two-tone watches, flatters warmer skin tones and suits earth tones, navy, cream and tailored neutrals. It is a refined choice for both the office and the evening.

White Gold gives a cool, crisp brightness that works well with steel and silver-tone watches. It complements cooler and neutral skin tones and sits easily alongside grey, black, white and denim. For those who prefer a clean, modern look, it is one of the most versatile options in the collection.

Black takes the design in a bolder, more contemporary direction. It matches black-dial and PVD-coated watches, contrasts strikingly with every skin tone, and suits monochrome outfits, streetwear and minimalist all-black looks.

Built Around How People Really Wear Jewelry

Durda Jewelry Co. built the three-finish line around a simple observation. Most people don't choose a bracelet on its own. They choose it to go with what they already wear. Watch metal, skin undertone and everyday wardrobe colors all shape whether a piece feels right. Because one design comes in three finishes, customers don't have to compromise. They can pick the version that fits naturally into their life.

The approach also supports stacking and layering, a trend the brand covers often in its styling content. One Square Chain can be worn alone for a clean statement, paired with a watch for a coordinated look, or combined with other bracelets from the Durda range. Some customers may choose more than one finish so they can switch between warm and cool tones, or wear mixed metals together on purpose.

“Our customers kept telling us the same thing: they loved the Square Chain design, but they wanted it to match the watch they already wear every day,” said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] at Durda Jewelry Co.“Offering it in gold, white gold and black means nobody has to choose between the design they like and the style they already have. It's one bracelet that adapts to the person, not the other way around.”

A Natural Addition to a Growing Collection

The Square Chain Bracelet joins Durda Jewelry Co.'s range of men's bracelets, rings and necklaces, along with a growing selection of women's pieces and coordinated sets. The brand is focused on understated, durable accessories that become part of a daily routine, and the three-finish Square Chain is one of the clearest examples of that approach so far.

With the holiday season approaching, the Square Chain Bracelet also works as a gift. Because it comes in three finishes, shoppers can match the bracelet to the recipient's style, watch or skin tone, which makes it easier to choose something that feels personal.

Stock varies by finish, and popular versions may sell out quickly. Customers are encouraged to check availability on the Durda Jewelry Co. website.

About Durda Jewelry Co.

Durda Jewelry Co. is an online jewelry brand creating minimalist accessories for people who value simplicity, quality and personal style. Its collection includes bracelets, rings, necklaces and sets designed for everyday wear, along with styling guidance to help customers pair, layer and choose jewelry with confidence. Durda Jewelry Co. believes the best jewelry is the kind you reach for every day.