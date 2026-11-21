MENAFN - GetNews)"Strong demand for the Square Chain and Wave Cuff shows men moving toward modern accessories"Durda Jewelry Co. reports sell-outs of its black Square Chain and Wave Cuff bracelets, a sign of growing demand for dark, modern, minimalist men's accessories.

Portland - Nov. 21, 2026 - Durda Jewelry Co., the minimalist jewelry brand known for clean, wearable designs for men, announced today that both of its black-finish bracelets have sold out. The black Square Chain and the black Wave Cuff are no longer in stock. The brand sees this as clear evidence that more men want darker, more modern accessories for everyday wear.

Durda Jewelry Co. built its collection around one idea: jewelry for men who value simplicity, quality and personal style. Each of its bracelet designs comes in gold, white gold and black. The two black versions went first, which points to a shift in what men want from their accessories.

A Darker Direction in Men's Style

Black jewelry has long been a niche choice, but it is quickly becoming a mainstream part of men's style. A black finish gives a bracelet a subtle, confident look. It works with casual and formal clothes alike, pairs well with dark watch straps and matte-finish accessories, and fits the minimalist wardrobes many men now prefer.

“Our customers are telling us something with their choices,” said a Durda Jewelry Co. spokesperson.“Men want pieces that feel modern and understated, and they want jewelry they can wear every day without thinking twice. The black Square Chain and Wave Cuff hit that balance, and the response has been stronger than we expected.”

The Pieces Behind the Demand

The Square Chain reworks the classic chain bracelet with crisp, geometric links. In black, its structured shape looks sharp and architectural, so it works as a statement piece on its own or as an anchor in a stack.

The Wave Cuff takes a softer approach, with a flowing, sculpted profile that sits comfortably on the wrist. The black finish brings out its curves and gives the cuff a sleek, contemporary character that suits both relaxed and polished looks.

Both designs reflect Durda's approach of fewer details, stronger form, and accessories made to be worn every day rather than saved for special occasions.

Momentum Across the Collection

The black bracelets aren't the only sell-outs. Several pieces across the Durda Jewelry Co. range are currently out of stock, including white gold styles and the brand's minimalist rings. The rings are designed for daily wear and made to hold up against water, sweat and heat, so they can stay on in the shower, at the pool or at the gym.

These repeated sell-outs show that more shoppers are choosing Durda as a go-to brand for modern men's jewelry that is practical, versatile and easy to style.

Looking Ahead

Durda Jewelry Co. is reviewing demand across its black-finish line and plans to restock its most popular designs. Customers who want to know when the black Square Chain and Wave Cuff are back can sign up for the brand's newsletter and follow Durda Jewelry Co. on Instagram and Facebook for restock news, new releases and styling ideas.

About Durda Jewelry Co.

Durda Jewelry Co. (Durda Co.) is a minimalist jewelry brand offering bracelets, rings and necklaces for men, along with a women's line and curated jewelry sets. The brand focuses on clean design, everyday durability and versatile finishes in gold, white gold and black, for people who value simplicity, quality and personal style.