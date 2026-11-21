MENAFN - GetNews)"Phil Hartwick, MA, LPC, NCC, therapist and owner of Phil Hartwick Counseling in Centennial, Colorado."Centennial, CO therapist Phil Hartwick, MA, LPC, NCC, has moved his practice from Fort Collins to a new office in Centennial, bringing individual, couples, marriage, and adolescent counseling to the south Denver metro, with online therapy available in seven states.

Centennial, Colorado - Nov. 21, 2026 - Centennial, CO therapist Phil Hartwick has opened the new office of Phil Hartwick Counseling at 6428 S Quebec St. A Licensed Professional Counselor (MA, LPC, NCC), Hartwick relocated his practice from Fort Collins to the Denver area and now sees clients in person from Centennial, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, and across the South Denver metro.

The new office gives clients a private, comfortable place to meet in person. Online sessions are still available for anyone who would rather meet from home.

"Moving the practice to Centennial lets me serve more individuals, couples, and families here in the Denver area," said Phil Hartwick. "Whatever someone is carrying, they're welcome here. I want to help people feel better, communicate more clearly, and move their lives in the direction they want."

Phil Hartwick Counseling offers individual therapy, couples counseling in Centennial, marriage counseling, pre-marital and discernment counseling, adolescent counseling, grief counseling, therapy for men, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and infertility and family planning counseling. He also offers relationship, life, and professional coaching. His couples work is EFT-informed, and he has a particular interest in helping couples where one partner works in healthcare, and the couple must navigate burnout, overwhelm, and occupational stressors.

"Therapy matters to me because people matter," Hartwick said. "I've seen again and again that real change is possible. My approach is collaborative and evidence-informed, so clients set the goals and the pace, and they leave with tools that last beyond our sessions."

Hartwick holds a Master's degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Grace College, a CACREP-accredited program, along with bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice. Before opening his own practice, he worked in an adolescent treatment home, a middle school, a college counseling center, and a group private practice. He has taught college courses since 2018, has served as a Clinical Supervisor training other counselors, and spent five years coaching high school baseball in Fort Collins. Together, these roles gave him a strong academic foundation, deep clinical expertise, and the ability to relate to clients from all walks of life.

In addition to in-person sessions in Centennial, Hartwick provides online therapy to clients in Colorado, Arizona, Oregon, Florida, Washington, Virginia, and Wyoming.

New clients can book a free consultation online at philhartwickcounseling.

About Phil Hartwick Counseling

Phil Hartwick Counseling is a counseling practice in Centennial, Colorado, led by Phil Hartwick, MA, LPC, NCC. The practice offers in-person and online therapy for individuals, couples, and teens, along with relationship, life, and professional coaching. Online therapy is available in Colorado, Arizona, Oregon, Florida, Washington, Virginia, and Wyoming.