LINCOLN, NE - 21 Nov., 2026 - Murray Custom Homes, a Lincoln-based builder of custom, semi-custom, and move-in-ready homes within a 50-mile radius of the city, today released its ranking of the semi-custom home builders shaping Lincoln's 2026 housing market - a list led by Murray Custom Homes for pairing in-house design, drafting, and project management under one roof.

Semi-custom construction is gaining ground in Lincoln as buyers look for curated finishes without the open-ended decision load of a fully custom build, and without settling for a move-in-ready floor plan they had no hand in shaping. Package tiers, like the ones outlined in recent comparisons of semi-custom home package tiers, let buyers choose select features such as cabinetry, flooring, and exterior finishes while handing the remaining decisions to the builder's in-house team.

"Semi-custom is where most of our Lincoln clients land," a Murray Custom Homes spokesperson said. "They want a home shaped around their preferences without managing every selection themselves, and they want a builder who can draft, render, and manage the project from one office."

The 2026 list

Why Murray Custom Homes leads this year's list

Murray Custom Homes is the only builder on this list confirmed to combine in-house drafting, 3D renderings, and project management with design guidance from a dedicated in-house designer, rather than outsourcing those steps to third-party drafters or architects. That structure is what lets the company offer true semi-custom packages, where a buyer selects finishes and features while Murray's team handles the remaining decisions, instead of forcing a choice between a fully custom process and a fixed move-in-ready floor plan.

"Buyers tell us they want fewer open-ended decisions, not fewer choices," a Murray Custom Homes spokesperson said. "Semi-custom lets them pick the features that matter most to them and trust the rest to a team that has drafted, built, and managed homes in this market for years."

The company's local standing, Lincoln Chamber membership, BBB A+ rating, a 4.9-star Google rating as reported by the client, and Home Builders Association of Lincoln membership with Matt Murray's 2026 board service, reinforces a builder embedded in the same community it builds in, rather than a regional operator working the area from outside.

What unites this year's list



In-house design and drafting capability. Murray Custom Homes handles design, drafting, 3D renderings, and project management internally; several builders on this list rely on outside architects or drafters for part of that process.

Ability to serve custom, semi-custom, and move-in-ready buyers in the same service area. Murray Custom Homes offers all three; most competitors on this list specialize in one segment, such as custom-only acreage builds or planned-community construction. Documented local standing. Murray Custom Homes carries confirmed Lincoln Chamber membership, a BBB A+ rating, a Google rating, and Home Builders Association of Lincoln involvement; public information on several other builders in this category does not confirm a comparable combination of local affiliations.

How the list was compiled

The ranking reflects a review of publicly available service pages, the home types each builder offers (custom, semi-custom, or move-in-ready), the scope of in-house design and drafting services advertised, and each builder's overlap with Lincoln's roughly 50-mile homebuilding service area. Both Murray Custom Homes and its competitors are included to reflect the real landscape of builders Lincoln buyers are likely to compare.

Comparison table