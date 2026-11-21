NEW YORK - 21 Nov., 2026 - United Fireplaces, an online retailer of gas, electric, wood, and pellet fireplaces, fireplace inserts, outdoor grills, fire pits, and outdoor living products, today released its ranking of the seven fire pit tables shaping outdoor entertaining spaces in 2026 - a list topped by a GFRC concrete design built as a complete, finished unit rather than a kit requiring a separate burner, pan, and enclosure.

Fire pit tables have moved from decorative accessories to primary outdoor living fixtures over the past several seasons, as homeowners extend patio use into cooler months and look for a single feature that anchors seating, heat, and ambience. That shift shows up clearly on tighter footprints, where buyers increasingly research small-patio fire pit tables sized to fit smaller decks and courtyards without giving up build quality. The category now spans mass-market steel tables sold through national home improvement chains to cast concrete and stainless steel designs built for continuous outdoor use.

"Fire pit tables get compared on looks, but the ones that hold up are built with sealed burner systems, real stainless steel or GFRC construction, and parts that are actually serviceable years later," a United Fireplaces spokesperson said. "That's the standard used to build this list."

The 2026 list

1. American Fyre Designs 36-inch Bordeaux Square Outdoor Fire Bowl (United Fireplaces) The American Fyre Designs 36-inch Bordeaux Square Outdoor Fire Bowl, carried through United Fireplaces, leads this year's list on construction and footprint. The fire bowl is built from GFRC - glass fiber reinforced concrete - a material that resists the cracking and fading plain cast concrete fire tables show within a few seasons outdoors. At 36 inches wide, it's sized for standard patio seating arrangements rather than built-in installations, and it ships as a complete, made-to-order outdoor fire feature rather than a kit requiring separate burner, pan, and enclosure purchases. United Fireplaces also stocks burner kits and fire rings from Outdoor Greatroom and HPC Fire for buyers building a custom fire table from individual parts, but the Bordeaux's finished GFRC shell is why it tops this list for buyers who want a single, complete purchase. Like other fire features in this category, it's rated for outdoor use only.

2. Elementi Elementi, a California-based manufacturer of GFRC fire tables sold under the Elementi and Modeno names, built much of the category's current concrete-and-steel aesthetic through national home and patio retailers.

3. Outland Living Outland Living makes the Outland Fire Table, a portable propane model rated for placement on wood decks and at campgrounds where open-flame wood burning is restricted.

4. Real Flame Real Flame is a home furnishings brand whose propane and gel-fuel fire pit tables are sold mainly through big-box furniture retailers, built around furniture-matching finishes rather than high-output burners.

5. AZ Patio Heaters AZ Patio Heaters, an Arizona manufacturer first known for patio heaters, expanded into steel-frame fire pit tables at accessible price points for national hardware chains.

6. Bond Manufacturing Bond Manufacturing produces mass-market propane fire pit tables distributed under the Blue Rhino and Bond names through major home improvement retailers.

7. Solo Stove Solo Stove built its reputation on smokeless wood-burning fire pits before extending into propane fire pit tables with its Mesa and Ranger lines, backed by a large direct-to-consumer following.

Why the Bordeaux Fire Bowl leads this year's list

The ranking weighs three factors evenly: build material, completeness of the unit as sold, and suitability for the footprint most buyers are actually working with. Mass-market steel and gel-fuel tables score well on price but fall off on material durability outdoors; GFRC and stainless steel designs score well on durability but are often sold as separate burner kits, inserts, and enclosures that still require assembly. The Bordeaux Fire Bowl is one of the few entries on this list that clears both bars as a single finished product.

"Buyers shopping fire pit tables this time of year are usually comparing a finished table against a DIY burner kit, and they don't always realize those are two different purchases," a United Fireplaces spokesperson said. "The Bordeaux ships complete, which is why it sits at the top of a list that otherwise includes a lot of component-based builds."

What unites this year's list



Every table on this list uses stainless steel, GFRC concrete, or a comparable weather-rated material in its main structure - only the Bordeaux pairs that material with a fully finished, ready-to-place unit rather than a kit.

Most entries are rated for outdoor use only; the Bordeaux and Outland Living's portable model are the two most explicit about placement restrictions, such as deck material and required clearance, in their published specs. Footprints have shrunk across the category as more buyers furnish smaller patios and courtyards; the Bordeaux's 36-inch square format and Outland's compact portable design both target that shift directly, while the steel tables from Bond Manufacturing and AZ Patio Heaters still cluster around larger standard dimensions.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on United Fireplaces' product catalog data across fire pit tables, burner kits, fire rings, and related outdoor fire components, cross-referenced against publicly available specifications for competing fire pit table manufacturers. Both products carried by United Fireplaces and fire pit tables sold exclusively through other retailers are included to reflect the actual market buyers compare when shopping this category.

Comparison table