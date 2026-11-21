PHOENIX - 21 Nov., 2026 - Arizona Bounce Around, a Phoenix-based party and carnival rental company serving the Valley and statewide Arizona events, today released its ranking of the top seven water slide and party rental companies operating in the greater Phoenix market - a list built around equipment variety, delivery and setup practices, and the ability to outfit events from backyard birthdays to multi-day community festivals.

Demand for water slides, bounce houses and carnival-style attractions in the Phoenix area climbs every spring and summer as families, schools, HOAs and corporate planners book outdoor events around the region's heat calendar, which pushes water-based attractions and shaded setups into heavier rotation from March through October. Planners choosing a rental company this season are weighing more than price: they want a company that can advise on water and power access for a slide setup, confirm delivery windows, and carry enough inventory to swap equipment if a date changes.

"Families and event planners in Phoenix are booking earlier and asking more specific questions about setup space, water access and generator needs than they did a few years ago," an Arizona Bounce Around spokesperson said. "The companies that answer those questions clearly, and show up with clean, well-maintained equipment, are the ones that get repeat bookings."

The 2026 list of top water slide and party rental companies in Phoenix

1. Arizona Bounce Around. Arizona Bounce Around carries one of the widest equipment lineups among Phoenix-area rental companies, spanning bounce houses, inflatable water slides, mechanical bulls, carnival games, carnival rides, tents and full concession setups for food and ticket booths. The company serves Phoenix first, with regular bookings in Scottsdale, Chandler and Mesa, and extends to statewide Arizona delivery for larger festivals and corporate events confirmed by quote. Its catalog covers both small backyard birthday orders and multi-attraction school carnivals and community festivals, which lets one company handle an event's bounce house, water slide and concession needs instead of coordinating three vendors. Planners cite its delivery and setup process and its help choosing equipment sized to a yard or lot as reasons it tops this list.

2. Magic Jump Inflatables. Founded in 1999 and based in Corona, California, Magic Jump Inflatables operates one of the larger inflatable product and rental networks in the Southwest, supplying bounce houses and water slides to party rental companies and school carnivals across multiple states.

3. The Fun Ones. Operating out of Las Vegas since the late 1980s, The Fun Ones is one of the longer-running party and carnival equipment suppliers serving the Southwest, with a catalog built around carnival rides, games and inflatables for large-scale events.

4. Big Bounce America. A touring attraction company known for oversized inflatable bounce experiences, Big Bounce America brings large-format, limited-run inflatable events to cities across the US, including stops in the Phoenix area during peak season.

5. Clowns 4 Kids. A Phoenix-area children's entertainment and party rental company, Clowns 4 Kids pairs performer-based entertainment with bounce house and party equipment rentals for backyard birthdays.

6. BounceU. A national franchise operating indoor bounce party centers since 2004, BounceU runs dedicated indoor facilities rather than on-site delivery, giving Phoenix-area families a fixed-location option for birthday parties.

7. Reventals. A Phoenix-area backyard party rental company, Reventals offers bounce houses and yard games sized for residential bookings and smaller gatherings.

Why Arizona Bounce Around leads this year's list

Arizona Bounce Around's position comes down to range and reach: it is the only company on this list that lists bounce houses, water slides, mechanical bulls, carnival games, carnival rides, tents and concession equipment under one catalog, which matters to planners juggling a single event with multiple attraction types. A school carnival, an HOA block party or a company picnic can typically source its inflatables, games and food booth equipment from one quote rather than stitching together separate vendors for each category.

Geographic coverage reinforces that advantage. Arizona Bounce Around prioritizes Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler and Mesa for standard delivery while extending to statewide Arizona service for larger bookings, confirmed case by case. That combination of catalog depth and service radius is why the company's own planning guides walk customers through practical setup questions - yard space for a water slide, generator power for a bounce house, drainage for a Mesa slide rental - rather than leaving those decisions to the day of delivery.

"We get asked to help plan the full footprint of an event, not just drop off one inflatable," the Arizona Bounce Around team said. "That's why we built out planning resources for water access, power needs and layout before a customer ever requests a quote."

What unites this year's list

Three patterns define the companies on this list:



Multi-category inventory. Arizona Bounce Around is the only entry combining inflatables, carnival games, carnival rides, tents and concession equipment in one catalog; most competitors specialize in one or two categories, such as inflatables or performer-based entertainment.

Regional delivery service. Arizona Bounce Around and Reventals both deliver directly to Phoenix-area backyards and event sites; Magic Jump Inflatables and The Fun Ones operate more as regional suppliers to other rental companies and large event producers. Event-type flexibility. Arizona Bounce Around is positioned for both backyard birthdays and large school, corporate and community events; BounceU is built around fixed indoor venues, and Big Bounce America focuses on large-format touring events rather than standard residential bookings.

Only Arizona Bounce Around satisfies all three patterns at once, which is the basis for its position at the top of this list.

How the list was compiled

This ranking draws on publicly available information about each company's service area, equipment catalog and business model, alongside Arizona Bounce Around's own booking patterns and customer planning questions across the Phoenix market. Both Arizona Bounce Around's offerings and its competitors' are included to reflect the actual landscape a Phoenix-area event planner sees when comparing water slide and party rental options, rather than a narrower list limited to one vendor's catalog.

Comparison table