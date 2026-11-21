MENAFN - GetNews)"13011 Old Bridge Rd, West Ocean City, Md. Sold Nov. 6 at its full $1,200,000 list price by Kimberly Heaney, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty."After closing 13011 Old Bridge Rd in West Ocean City at its full $1.2 million list price on Nov. 6, Kimberly Heaney brings 582 Ocean Pkwy in Ocean Pines at $479,000 and a homesite on Holly Hill Court in Fruitland at $92,000 to market.

West Ocean City, Maryland - Nov. 21, 2026 - Kimberly Heaney of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty has two properties on the market on Maryland's lower Eastern Shore: 582 Ocean Pkwy, a fully furnished, turnkey beach-style home in Ocean Pines listed at $479,000, and a homesite on Holly Hill Court in Fruitland listed at $92,000. The listings follow her Nov. 6 sale of 13011 Old Bridge Rd in West Ocean City, a four-bedroom bay front home that closed at its full $1.2 million list price after going under contract the day it was listed.

The Old Bridge Rd home has about 2,000 square feet over three levels with bay views, a remodeled kitchen with Thermador appliances and custom solid hickory Bertch cabinetry, and a private lighted dock with electric and water, within walking or biking distance of Sunset Marina and local restaurants.

582 Ocean Pkwy, Ocean Pines

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in the community of Ocean Pines is offered fully furnished and turnkey, with select items excluded. A foyer entrance leads up to an open living space with LVP flooring, a kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, a living room and a dining area. Sliding glass doors open to a screened-in porch and a large deck. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath, and the primary suite has its own bath and a private balcony.

Lot 12 Holly Hill Ct, Fruitland

The homesite covers over half an acre in the Holly Hill community, with public water and sewer connections available, on a street leading to a cul-de-sac with limited through traffic. It can be built on with the builder of the buyer's choice. Parks, sports facilities, restaurants, shopping and Salisbury University are a couple of miles away, and downtown Salisbury is three miles away.

"Every client is treated equally, whether they are first-time homebuyers, buying a second home, investing, relocating or building new construction," Heaney said. "I guide them every step of the way. This is my full-time job, and I love what I do."

In the past year Heaney closed 31.5 units and $17,713,100 in volume, $9,379,300 on the listing side and $8,333,800 on the selling side. In October she was the top performing individual agent across her brokerage's four offices, with $4,099,000, and she led the West Ocean City office in all three categories: Top Contracts, Top Listings and Top Settlements. Her recent sales include 11500 Coastal Hwy #1100 in Ocean City, an oceanfront end unit at Sea Watch, at $1,220,000, and 1301 Coastal Hwy #256 in Dewey Beach, Delaware, at $1,012,500. Her Zillow profile shows a 5.0 rating from 198 reviews.

The listings were featured on USA TODAY.

Buyers interested in 582 Ocean Pkwy or the Holly Hill Court homesite, and sellers who want the kind of result she got on Old Bridge Rd, can reach Kimberly Heaney at (443) 386-3177 or.... Listing details: penfedrealty.

About Kimberly Heaney

Kimberly Heaney is a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, where she has worked since 2014 from the West Ocean City office on Stephen Decatur Highway. She is licensed in Maryland and Delaware and works with buyers and sellers from West Ocean City, Ocean City, Ocean Pines and Berlin to Wicomico County and Sussex County, Delaware. Her motto is "Making Dreams Come True," and real estate is her full-time work. More information is available at penfedrealty.