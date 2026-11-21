MENAFN - GetNews)""Most of the calls we get start with a homeowner who isn't sure what's wrong or what the fix will involve. We built the new site to answer those questions up front, especially for under-slab and repipe work, where people want to understand the process before anyone starts digging." - Alfonso Munoz, Owner, Sirius Plumbing LLC"Sirius Plumbing LLC, a licensed plumbing company based in Pearland, Texas, has launched a new website at siriusplumbingllc. The site gives homeowners and businesses across the greater Houston area detailed information on under-slab tunneling, leak detection, whole-house repiping, water heaters, gas lines, sewer repair, and emergency plumbing, along with online booking and bilingual English and Spanish service.

Pearland, Texas - Nov. 20, 2026 - Sirius Plumbing LLC, a licensed residential and commercial plumbing company, today announced the launch of its new website, siriusplumbingllc. The site serves homeowners and business owners in Pearland, Houston, and surrounding communities across the greater Houston metro.

The new website organizes the company's services into dedicated pages, each explaining what the work involves, when it is typically needed, and what customers can expect during a service call. Services covered include plumbing repairs, leak detection, water heater service and installation, gas line installation, sewer line repair, restroom remodeling, emergency plumbing, whole-house repiping, and under-slab tunneling.

Under-slab tunneling is a central focus of the new site. Many homes in the Houston area are built on concrete slab foundations, and leaks or broken drain lines beneath the slab are a common issue in the region's shifting clay soils. Tunneling allows plumbers to reach pipes under the foundation by digging beneath the slab from outside the home, rather than breaking through interior floors. The new site explains when tunneling is recommended and how it compares to other repair approaches.

The site also details the company's whole-house repipe service, which uses Uponor PEX piping and carries a 25-year warranty, and includes a comparison to help homeowners weigh spot repairs against a full repipe.

"Most of the calls we get start with a homeowner who isn't sure what's wrong or what the fix will involve," said Alfonso Munoz, owner of Sirius Plumbing LLC. "We built the new site to answer those questions up front, especially for under-slab and repipe work, where people want to understand the process before anyone starts digging."

Sirius Plumbing LLC provides service in both English and Spanish. Customers can request service online through the website or by calling (832) 767-8161. The company's service area includes Pearland, Houston, Friendswood, League City, Alvin, Manvel, Missouri City, Sugar Land, Webster, Clear Lake, Katy, and Cypress.

About Sirius Plumbing LLC

Sirius Plumbing LLC is a licensed plumbing company based in Pearland, Texas, serving residential and commercial customers throughout the greater Houston area. Led by owner and Responsible Master Plumber Alfonso Munoz (Texas license RMP44344), the company provides leak detection, under-slab tunneling, whole-house repiping, water heater, gas line, sewer, and emergency plumbing services. The company offers bilingual service in English and Spanish. More information is available at siriusplumbingllc.