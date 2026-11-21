MENAFN - GetNews)"Techunting celebrates its 2026 Clutch recognition as a top HR recruiting company, represented by the Techunting logo and a Clutch award badge against a digital technology background."The global technology recruiting and staff augmentation company earns top recognition for its recruiting expertise, client satisfaction, and ability to deliver exceptional talent worldwide.

Miami, Florida - Nov. 21, 2026 - Techunting, a global technology recruiting and IT staff augmentation company, has been named a Fall 2026 Clutch Global Award winner, ranking #1 worldwide in the HR Recruiting category.

The recognition places Techunting among 300 top-performing B2B service providers across 40 business services and design categories worldwide, highlighting the company's expertise in connecting organizations with highly skilled technology professionals.

The Clutch Global Awards recognize leading B2B service providers based on Clutch's proprietary Ability to Deliver methodology, which considers verified client reviews, industry expertise, and market presence.

For Techunting, the award reflects more than a decade of experience helping companies address complex hiring challenges and build high-performing technology teams across international markets.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as the #1 company globally in HR Recruiting by Clutch," said Javier Martínez Rubio, Founder and CEO of Techunting. "This achievement reflects the trust our clients place in us every day. Their continued confidence in our services, along with the positive feedback we receive about the professionals we bring to their teams, makes this recognition especially meaningful. We're grateful to our clients, our talent, and the entire Techunting team for making this possible."

A Global Approach to Technology Recruiting

Founded in 2015, Techunting specializes in recruiting and staff augmentation services for companies seeking highly skilled professionals in software engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, cloud infrastructure, DevOps, cybersecurity, and other specialized technology fields.

With deep recruiting expertise across Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, and Peru, Techunting has established long-term partnerships with companies seeking access to experienced technical professionals.

The company has also expanded its international recruiting capabilities to meet evolving client requirements. In 2026, Techunting strengthened its presence in the United States, successfully placing engineers in North Carolina and Houston, Texas, to support on-site client operations.

Today, Techunting supports organizations across the United States, Latin America, Europe, Israel, and other international markets, providing recruiting solutions tailored to each client's technical, geographic, and operational needs.

Client Satisfaction at the Center of the Recognition

Techunting attributes its continued growth and industry recognition to its focus on understanding client requirements, identifying highly qualified candidates, and building lasting professional relationships.

Recent client feedback has reinforced the company's commitment to delivering professionals who contribute meaningful technical expertise and integrate successfully into international teams.

"During my recent visit to San Francisco for Cloudflare Connect 2026, I had the opportunity to meet with several clients across the Bay Area," said Julieta Barrionuevo, Chief Growth Officer at Techunting. "One client shared how pleased they were with the professionals we've recruited for them in Mexico. We've received similar feedback from a client in Israel, who described their Argentina-based team members as true rockstars in their fields. Hearing this directly from our clients reinforces the value of our work and the importance of building relationships that last."

As demand for specialized technology expertise continues to evolve, Techunting remains focused on helping organizations recruit professionals capable of supporting innovation, digital transformation, and business growth.

The Fall 2026 Clutch Global Award further strengthens Techunting's position as an international recruiting partner for companies seeking specialized technology talent.

About Techunting

Techunting is a global IT staff augmentation and recruiting company founded in 2015. The company helps organizations find, hire, and manage highly skilled technology professionals across Latin America, the United States, Canada, Israel, and other international markets.

Specializing in software development, AI and Machine Learning, cloud computing, DevOps, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, Techunting provides flexible recruiting and staffing solutions for companies of all sizes.

Through its international talent network and specialized recruiting expertise, Techunting supports businesses looking to scale engineering teams, fill hard-to-hire positions, and access technical expertise wherever it is needed.