(MENAFN- GetNews)

"Through its Italy Services Hub, the Miami-based agency combines Hague Convention apostille processing with certified Italian translation for families in Florida and across the United States."Miami Apostilla helps U.S. families prepare apostilled and translated documents for Italian citizenship by descent, registering U.S.-born children, marrying in Italy and citizenship by marriage. As Italy is a Hague Convention member, Florida records are apostilled in 24–72 hours and federal records in 15–18 business days, with certified Italian translation in the same workflow. Free document evaluation: (305) 896-5896. Miami, Florida - Nov. 21, 2026 - Miami Apostilla, a provider of apostille services in Miami, certified translation and notary services, is helping American citizens and Italian-American families prepare the U.S. documents that Italian consulates and municipalities require. Its Italy Services Hub brings together step-by-step guidance for four of the most common cases: Italian citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis), registering children born in the United States, marrying in Italy, and citizenship by marriage. GMB Location: Translation and Apostille Service in Miami, FL Why a Hague Convention Apostille Is the First Step Italy has been a member of the Hague Convention since 1978, so U.S. public documents need a Hague Convention apostille, not a separate consular legalization, to be accepted there. Florida records such as birth, marriage and divorce certificates are apostilled by the Florida Secretary of State, typically within 24 to 72 hours. Federal documents, including FBI background checks, naturalization certificates and SSA letters, are apostilled by the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., in about 15 to 18 business days. Most documents also need an Italian translation, which Miami Apostilla coordinates in the same workflow. Italy Services at a Glance

Service Key U.S. Documents Miami Apostilla's Role Citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis) Birth, marriage, death and naturalization records for each generation Apostille and Italian translation of the full file; review of naturalization dates Registering U.S.-born children Long-form birth certificate Apostille, Italian translation, and apostille of the translation when filing outside the U.S. Marriage in Italy Birth certificate plus single-status letter, divorce decree or death certificate Apostille and translation of the documents used for the Nulla Osta Citizenship by marriage, AIRE and passports Marriage and birth certificates, FBI background check Apostille, translation and document review before filing

Registering Children Born in the United States

Italian civil registries accept only the long-form birth certificate, never the short-form abstract. When a family files at an Italian consulate inside the United States, the apostilled birth certificate and its Italian translation are enough. When the file is presented in Italy or at an Italian consulate in another country, the translation must also be apostilled. Some Italian consulates in Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil may also ask for an Art. 70A validation at an Italian consulate in the U.S., which can add three to four weeks. For parents who need to apostille a birth certificate in Miami to register a U.S.-born child as an Italian citizen, the agency confirms which case applies during a free evaluation and handles the apostille and translation in parallel.

Marrying in Italy as a U.S. Citizen

An American citizen marrying in Italy needs a Nulla Osta, a certificate of no impediment issued by the U.S. Embassy or a U.S. Consulate in Italy. It is based on apostilled U.S. documents that depend on marital status: a birth certificate and a Florida single-status letter (DH681) for those never married, a final divorce decree for divorced applicants, or the late spouse's death certificate for widowed applicants. Because the Nulla Osta expires after six months, Miami Apostilla helps couples time their documents to the wedding date. After the ceremony, it can apostille and translate the Italian marriage certificate into English for use in the United States.

Citizenship by Descent and by Marriage

For Italian citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis) with U.S. documents, each person in the line, from the applicant back to the Italian ancestor, needs certified birth, marriage and, where applicable, death and naturalization records, all apostilled and translated into Italian. The ancestor's apostilled naturalization certificate is key: if the ancestor naturalized before the next descendant was born, the line may be broken. Italy's 2025 citizenship reform (Law 74/2025) also narrowed the administrative route for many descendants, so Miami Apostilla recommends a free evaluation before ordering documents.

Citizenship by marriage can be requested after two years of marriage when living in Italy, or three years when living abroad, with both periods halved for couples with children, and it requires Italian language certification at level B1. Couples married in Florida will typically need an apostilled Florida marriage certificate, apostilled birth certificates and an apostilled FBI background check, each with its Italian translation.

Estimated Timelines

Document or Step Authority Estimated Time Florida birth, marriage and divorce certificates Florida Secretary of State 24–72 hours Florida single-status letter (DH681) Florida Department of Health About 2 weeks FBI check, naturalization certificate, SSA letter U.S. Department of State 15–18 business days Italian translation Miami Apostilla (ATA-certified translators) 24–48 hours Art. 70A validation, when required Italian consulate in the U.S. 3–4 weeks

Timelines are estimates. Processing by Italian consulates, comuni and courts is separate.

Remote Service in English and Spanish

Clients can work with Miami Apostilla at its Miami office or remotely from any U.S. state or abroad. Certified translation in Miami is handled by ATA-certified translators in Italian, Spanish, English, French, Portuguese and Creole. Founded by Dagoberto Rodriguez, the agency has more than 18 years of experience, is BBB accredited and holds a 5.0-star rating on Google.

Miami Apostilla prepares, apostilles and translates documents. Decisions on citizenship, civil registration, marriage and residence are made by Italian authorities, and requirements can vary by consulate or comune. Clients should confirm current requirements with the Consulate General of Italy in Miami before filing.

Planning an Italian citizenship, registration or marriage file? Request a free document evaluation from Miami Apostilla at (305) 896-5896 or through the contact form on its website.