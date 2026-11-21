Miami Apostilla Helps U.S. Families Prepare Apostilled Documents For Italian Citizenship, Child Registration, And Marriage In Italy
|Service
|Key U.S. Documents
|Miami Apostilla's Role
|Citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis)
|Birth, marriage, death and naturalization records for each generation
|Apostille and Italian translation of the full file; review of naturalization dates
|Registering U.S.-born children
|Long-form birth certificate
|Apostille, Italian translation, and apostille of the translation when filing outside the U.S.
|Marriage in Italy
|Birth certificate plus single-status letter, divorce decree or death certificate
|Apostille and translation of the documents used for the Nulla Osta
|Citizenship by marriage, AIRE and passports
|Marriage and birth certificates, FBI background check
|Apostille, translation and document review before filing
Registering Children Born in the United States
Italian civil registries accept only the long-form birth certificate, never the short-form abstract. When a family files at an Italian consulate inside the United States, the apostilled birth certificate and its Italian translation are enough. When the file is presented in Italy or at an Italian consulate in another country, the translation must also be apostilled. Some Italian consulates in Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil may also ask for an Art. 70A validation at an Italian consulate in the U.S., which can add three to four weeks. For parents who need to apostille a birth certificate in Miami to register a U.S.-born child as an Italian citizen, the agency confirms which case applies during a free evaluation and handles the apostille and translation in parallel.
Marrying in Italy as a U.S. Citizen
An American citizen marrying in Italy needs a Nulla Osta, a certificate of no impediment issued by the U.S. Embassy or a U.S. Consulate in Italy. It is based on apostilled U.S. documents that depend on marital status: a birth certificate and a Florida single-status letter (DH681) for those never married, a final divorce decree for divorced applicants, or the late spouse's death certificate for widowed applicants. Because the Nulla Osta expires after six months, Miami Apostilla helps couples time their documents to the wedding date. After the ceremony, it can apostille and translate the Italian marriage certificate into English for use in the United States.
Citizenship by Descent and by Marriage
For Italian citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis) with U.S. documents, each person in the line, from the applicant back to the Italian ancestor, needs certified birth, marriage and, where applicable, death and naturalization records, all apostilled and translated into Italian. The ancestor's apostilled naturalization certificate is key: if the ancestor naturalized before the next descendant was born, the line may be broken. Italy's 2025 citizenship reform (Law 74/2025) also narrowed the administrative route for many descendants, so Miami Apostilla recommends a free evaluation before ordering documents.
Citizenship by marriage can be requested after two years of marriage when living in Italy, or three years when living abroad, with both periods halved for couples with children, and it requires Italian language certification at level B1. Couples married in Florida will typically need an apostilled Florida marriage certificate, apostilled birth certificates and an apostilled FBI background check, each with its Italian translation.
Estimated Timelines
|Document or Step
|Authority
|Estimated Time
|Florida birth, marriage and divorce certificates
|Florida Secretary of State
|24–72 hours
|Florida single-status letter (DH681)
|Florida Department of Health
|About 2 weeks
|FBI check, naturalization certificate, SSA letter
|U.S. Department of State
|15–18 business days
|Italian translation
|Miami Apostilla (ATA-certified translators)
|24–48 hours
|Art. 70A validation, when required
|Italian consulate in the U.S.
|3–4 weeks
Timelines are estimates. Processing by Italian consulates, comuni and courts is separate.
Remote Service in English and Spanish
Clients can work with Miami Apostilla at its Miami office or remotely from any U.S. state or abroad. Certified translation in Miami is handled by ATA-certified translators in Italian, Spanish, English, French, Portuguese and Creole. Founded by Dagoberto Rodriguez, the agency has more than 18 years of experience, is BBB accredited and holds a 5.0-star rating on Google.
Miami Apostilla prepares, apostilles and translates documents. Decisions on citizenship, civil registration, marriage and residence are made by Italian authorities, and requirements can vary by consulate or comune. Clients should confirm current requirements with the Consulate General of Italy in Miami before filing.
Planning an Italian citizenship, registration or marriage file? Request a free document evaluation from Miami Apostilla at (305) 896-5896 or through the contact form on its website.
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