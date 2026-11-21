One Local Team, Three Steps: Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee Helps Osceola County Families Get USCIS-Ready Documents Before The New Year
|STEP
|SERVICE
|WHAT IT COVERS
|1
|Certified translation in Kissimmee
|Spanish-English translation of birth, marriage and divorce certificates, diplomas, transcripts, driver's licenses, passports and legal papers, each delivered with the translator's signed statement of accuracy.
|2
|USCIS certified translation
|Translations for asylum, permanent residence and citizenship cases. Each document is reviewed against the certified format USCIS asks for and delivered ready to attach to the file.
|3
|Apostille services in Kissimmee
|State and federal apostilles, coordinated with the translation, whether the document must be apostilled first and then translated, or translated after it has been apostilled.
|“Most of the stress we see comes from finding out about a missing translation or apostille a few days before a deadline. When families bring us their documents early, we can look at the whole picture, from the translation to the USCIS format to the apostille, and they can start the new year with their paperwork in order.” - Bert Rodriguez, Owner, Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee
Birth Certificate Translation for USCIS: The Most Requested Document
Birth certificate translation for USCIS is one of the most common requests the team receives, along with marriage and divorce certificates, criminal record certificates and naturalization certificates. For asylum cases, the team also helps organize and translate declarations and supporting evidence. Every translation is reviewed in detail before delivery so that names, dates and places match the original exactly.
Your Year-End Document Checklist
Before the new year, Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee suggests that families take five simple steps:
✓ Gather originals of birth, marriage and divorce certificates, diplomas and transcripts for everyone in the household.
✓ Check that names and dates match across all documents, including accents and second last names.
✓ Confirm where each document is going (USCIS, a school, a consulate or an employer), since each may ask for a different format.
✓ Ask whether an apostille is needed before or after the translation, especially for procedures outside the United States.
✓ Send a digital copy early so the document can be reviewed before any deadline.
Translation Services in Osceola County, Without the Commute
The business offers certified translation for St. Cloud, Celebration, Poinciana and Hunters Creek residents, as well as for families throughout Kissimmee and the rest of Osceola County. Residents do not need to visit in person: documents can be sent by phone, message or WhatsApp, and the completed translations are delivered digitally or as physical copies when a procedure requires them. Service is available in both Spanish and English.
Beyond USCIS cases, the team provides document translation in Kissimmee for legal papers such as powers of attorney, court rulings and contracts, academic records for school and university applications, and official translations for procedures in Spain.
About Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee
Traducciones Certificadas USA Kissimmee is a family-run business that provides translation services in Kissimmee, FL, for personal, legal, academic and commercial documents. Owned by Bert Rodriguez, the company specializes in certified Spanish-English translations, translations for USCIS and state and federal apostilles, serving Kissimmee, St. Cloud, Celebration, Poinciana, Hunters Creek and all of Osceola County.
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