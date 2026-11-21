HYRT Launches Versatile Threaded G-Type Micro Sprinkler Series Featuring Deflector, Mini-Rotor, And 180-Degree Nozzles For Precision Horticultural Irrigation
|Series
|Model
|Orifice
|Rated Flow
|Working Pressure
|Spray Radius
|Spray Pattern
|G-Type Deflector
|THGZS08
|0.8 mm
|35 L/h
|2.0 bar
|1.5 m
|Deflector
|G-Type Deflector
|THGZS100
|1.0 mm
|50 L/h
|2.0 bar
|1.5 m
|Deflector
|G-Type Deflector
|THGZS120
|1.2 mm
|70 L/h
|2.0 bar
|1.5 m
|Deflector
|G-Type Deflector
|THGZS160
|1.6 mm
|120 L/h
|2.0 bar
|1.5 m
|Deflector
|G-Type Mini-Rotor
|THGXXL08
|0.8 mm
|35 L/h
|2.0 bar
|3 m
|Mini-Rotor
|G-Type Mini-Rotor
|THGXXL100
|1.0 mm
|50 L/h
|2.0 bar
|3 m
|Mini-Rotor
|G-Type Mini-Rotor
|THGXXL120
|1.2 mm
|70 L/h
|2.0 bar
|3 m
|Mini-Rotor
|G-Type Mini-Rotor
|THGXXL160
|1.6 mm
|120 L/h
|2.0 bar
|3 m
|Mini-Rotor
|180° Deflector
|TH1367
|1.2 mm
|70 L/h
|2.0 bar
|2.5 m
|180° Directional
|180° Deflector
|TH1367
|1.6 mm
|120 L/h
|2.0 bar
|3 m
|180° Directional
Global Horticultural and Agricultural Applications
Engineered for projects requiring multiple flow options, varied spray radii, and directional boundary control, the HYRT threaded micro-sprinkler lineup supports specialized cultivation environments worldwide:
-
Greenhouse Seedlings and Potted Flowers in the Netherlands: G-Type Deflector nozzles serve propagation benches and compact planting zones with controlled 1.5 m coverage, while G-Type Mini-Rotor sprinklers accommodate greenhouse sections requiring a wider 3 m radius.
Flower Farms and Nurseries in Kenya: Four selectable flow rates ranging from 35 L/h to 120 L/h simplify configuring micro-sprinkler zones according to specific crop growth stages and planting densities.
Berry and Fruit-Tree Nurseries in Chile: The 3 m G-Type Mini-Rotor configuration expands single-point coverage area, helping growers reduce excessive spray overlap across nursery blocks.
Landscaping and Greenhouse Boundaries in the UAE: The 180-degree directional deflector channels water strictly toward the planted side, preventing overspray along roadsides, walls, paths, and narrow landscaped strips.
Customized Services, OEM/ODM Capabilities, and Technical Support
For projects combining multiple flow rates and spray radii within a single irrigation network, Shandong HYRT Water-Saving Irrigation Co., Ltd. provides end-to-end engineering and manufacturing support:
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Model Selection: Assistance matching deflector, mini-rotor, or 180-degree models to target flow rates, spray radii, planting densities, and boundary conditions.
System Matching: Consultation on anti-drip devices, complete sprinkler assemblies, and compatible connection solutions tailored to specific project requirements.
OEM/ODM Services: Custom branding, color combinations, packaging, and bulk-order fulfillment confirmed directly with the HYRT team.
Technical Support: Practical guidance covering sprinkler spacing, hydraulic zoning, installation orientation, and routine system operation.
Installation and Maintenance Guidelines
To ensure optimal hydraulic performance and longevity in the field, HYRT outlines a four-stage installation and maintenance protocol for contractors and operators:Before Installation: Flush all mainlines and laterals thoroughly and verify that system filtration is functioning properly. Select the appropriate nozzle type, orifice diameter, and flow rating for each irrigation zone. Installation: Maintain proper sprinkler orientation and thread the sprinkler end securely into the matching fitting. When installing the 180-degree directional model along perimeters, aim the spray pattern directly toward the planted area. Commissioning: Pressurize the system to the specified 2.0 bar working pressure and inspect discharge rates, spray coverage, and fitting connections. Fine-tune sprinkler spacing and spray direction based on observed field performance. Maintenance: Periodically inspect nozzles, rotors, and deflector components. If discharge drops or the spray pattern becomes irregular, clean the filter and nozzle first before checking line pressure and connections.
About HYRT
Based in Shandong, China, HYRT ( Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. ) is a direct irrigation manufacturer specializing in precision micro-irrigation components, micro-sprinklers, anti-drip assemblies, and customized OEM/ODM water-saving solutions for global greenhouse, nursery, landscaping, and horticultural operations.
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