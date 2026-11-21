Operating at a standard working pressure of 2.0 bar, the HYRT Threaded G-Type Micro Sprinkler Series spans orifice sizes of 0.8 mm, 1.0 mm, 1.2 mm, and 1.6 mm, corresponding to rated flow outputs of 35 L/h, 50 L/h, 70 L/h, and 120 L/h, and spray radii of 1.5 m, 2.5 m, and 3 m. To streamline field operations, the range utilizes color identification across its orifice and flow options, supporting rapid installation, inventory replenishment, and ongoing project management across varying crop densities and water requirements. Furthermore, the threaded installation format simplifies sprinkler replacement and range matching, while allowing every model in the series to be paired with an optional anti-drip device and matching connector to form a complete micro-irrigation assembly tailored to pipeline, mounting-height, and zoning specifications.

Core Advantages and Zone-Based Engineering

The HYRT Threaded G-Type Micro Sprinkler Series addresses diverse site geometries through four core design advantages:



Three Spray Structures for Different Irrigation Zones: By uniting G-Type Deflector, G-Type Mini-Rotor, and 180-degree deflector options within a single coordinated range, buyers can equip compact benches, wider-radius open layouts, and single-sided boundary zones without switching connection standards.

Four Orifice and Flow Options for Clear Selection: Standardized orifice diameters of 0.8 mm (35 L/h), 1.0 mm (50 L/h), 1.2 mm (70 L/h), and 1.6 mm (120 L/h), paired with visual color identification, allow precise matching to crop water demands.

1.5–3 m Coverage for Zone-Based Layout Design: The G-Type Deflector series provides a compact 1.5 m spray radius, while the G-Type Mini-Rotor series extends coverage to a 3 m radius. For one-sided coverage along greenhouse edges, walkways, and field perimeters, the 180-degree deflector nozzle delivers a 2.5 m radius with a 1.2 mm orifice and a 3 m radius with a 1.6 mm orifice, supporting central, boundary, and narrow planting zones alike. Threaded Installation with Anti-Drip System Options: Secure threaded connections accelerate field assembly and maintenance while integrating seamlessly with anti-drip devices and compatible connectors according to project pipeline plans.

Threaded G-Type Micro Sprinkler Series Specifications

All models in the HYRT Threaded G-Type Micro Sprinkler Series are manufactured in Shandong, China, rated for 2.0 bar working pressure, and compatible with optional anti-drip devices and matching connectors:

Series Model Orifice Rated Flow Working Pressure Spray Radius Spray Pattern G-Type Deflector THGZS08 0.8 mm 35 L/h 2.0 bar 1.5 m Deflector G-Type Deflector THGZS100 1.0 mm 50 L/h 2.0 bar 1.5 m Deflector G-Type Deflector THGZS120 1.2 mm 70 L/h 2.0 bar 1.5 m Deflector G-Type Deflector THGZS160 1.6 mm 120 L/h 2.0 bar 1.5 m Deflector G-Type Mini-Rotor THGXXL08 0.8 mm 35 L/h 2.0 bar 3 m Mini-Rotor G-Type Mini-Rotor THGXXL100 1.0 mm 50 L/h 2.0 bar 3 m Mini-Rotor G-Type Mini-Rotor THGXXL120 1.2 mm 70 L/h 2.0 bar 3 m Mini-Rotor G-Type Mini-Rotor THGXXL160 1.6 mm 120 L/h 2.0 bar 3 m Mini-Rotor 180° Deflector TH1367 1.2 mm 70 L/h 2.0 bar 2.5 m 180° Directional 180° Deflector TH1367 1.6 mm 120 L/h 2.0 bar 3 m 180° Directional

Global Horticultural and Agricultural Applications

Engineered for projects requiring multiple flow options, varied spray radii, and directional boundary control, the HYRT threaded micro-sprinkler lineup supports specialized cultivation environments worldwide:



Greenhouse Seedlings and Potted Flowers in the Netherlands: G-Type Deflector nozzles serve propagation benches and compact planting zones with controlled 1.5 m coverage, while G-Type Mini-Rotor sprinklers accommodate greenhouse sections requiring a wider 3 m radius.

Flower Farms and Nurseries in Kenya: Four selectable flow rates ranging from 35 L/h to 120 L/h simplify configuring micro-sprinkler zones according to specific crop growth stages and planting densities.

Berry and Fruit-Tree Nurseries in Chile: The 3 m G-Type Mini-Rotor configuration expands single-point coverage area, helping growers reduce excessive spray overlap across nursery blocks. Landscaping and Greenhouse Boundaries in the UAE: The 180-degree directional deflector channels water strictly toward the planted side, preventing overspray along roadsides, walls, paths, and narrow landscaped strips.

Customized Services, OEM/ODM Capabilities, and Technical Support

For projects combining multiple flow rates and spray radii within a single irrigation network, Shandong HYRT Water-Saving Irrigation Co., Ltd. provides end-to-end engineering and manufacturing support:



Model Selection: Assistance matching deflector, mini-rotor, or 180-degree models to target flow rates, spray radii, planting densities, and boundary conditions.

System Matching: Consultation on anti-drip devices, complete sprinkler assemblies, and compatible connection solutions tailored to specific project requirements.

OEM/ODM Services: Custom branding, color combinations, packaging, and bulk-order fulfillment confirmed directly with the HYRT team. Technical Support: Practical guidance covering sprinkler spacing, hydraulic zoning, installation orientation, and routine system operation.

Installation and Maintenance Guidelines

To ensure optimal hydraulic performance and longevity in the field, HYRT outlines a four-stage installation and maintenance protocol for contractors and operators:

About HYRT

Based in Shandong, China, HYRT ( Shandong HYRT Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. ) is a direct irrigation manufacturer specializing in precision micro-irrigation components, micro-sprinklers, anti-drip assemblies, and customized OEM/ODM water-saving solutions for global greenhouse, nursery, landscaping, and horticultural operations.