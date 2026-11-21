MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President made the remarks while speaking with journalists in a chat, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The NATO issue is on the table (referring to Ukraine's membership in the Alliance – ed.). It has been raised at the Coalition of the Willing more than once. France and other allies understand that the clearest security guarantees for Ukraine would be its membership in NATO. And the clearest way to strengthen NATO would be to bring Ukraine into the Alliance and have an army like Ukraine's among the allies,” Zelensky said.

He noted that the Americans had also raised the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership.

“We are discussing this, but it is too early to say whether we will be in NATO or not, because it all depends on when and how this war ends,” the President said.

He said that Ukraine still sought membership in the Alliance, which would benefit all sides.

“From a practical point of view, (...) this is a less expensive model, because a Ukrainian army outside NATO would need not only a million-strong force but also the corresponding air force, artillery, an adequate number of missiles, and the ability to defend our skies on its own, without allies,” the head of state noted.

In this context, he believes that Ukraine's NATO membership would be less costly for everyone.

France calls for renewed debate on Ukraine'smembership – source

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an earlier conversation with journalists that if Ukraine's partners proposed that it withdraw from Donbas in exchange for genuine security guarantees, including NATO and EU membership, he would put the matter to the Ukrainian public.