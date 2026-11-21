Russian Drone Strikes Residential Area In Poltava Region
A Russian drone struck an area of residential buildings in the Lubny district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The consequences of the attack are still being assessed.Read also: Russian forces hit industrial facility in Rivne region overnight, one person injured
As previously reported, a Russian drone also struck the premises of a private enterprise in the Poltava region.
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