MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Diakivnych, reported the incident on Telegram.

A Russian drone struck an area of residential buildings in the Lubny district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

Russian forces hit industrial facility in Rivne region overnight, one person injured

As previously reported, a Russian drone also struck the premises of a private enterprise in the Poltava region.