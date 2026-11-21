MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA, Nov 21 (NNN-WAFA) -- The death toll from Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has risen to 74,736, with 176,194 others wounded, since Oct 7, 2023, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

Health authorities said on Saturday that hospitals across the Gaza Strip received nine fatalities and 55 injured people over the past 24 hours.

They added that the death toll since the ceasefire took effect on Oct 11, 2025, has reached 1,671, while the number of injured has risen to 6,062. A total of 851 bodies have also been recovered from beneath the rubble.

In the meantime, a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on roads, as ambulance and rescue teams remain unable to reach them, according to the sources.

Health authorities also reported that 12 additional fatalities were added to the cumulative death toll after their information was completed and approved by the Martyrs' Accreditation Committee, following the last update on Nov 4, 2026.

--NNN-WAFA