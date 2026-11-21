MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Nov 21 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has swum through the Strait of Hormuz amid attacks on oil tankers to“bring attention to the devastating environmental cost of war.”

The 56-year-old, a UN Patron of the Oceans, spent three days in the waterway this week, covering about 15 kilometres in total, reported PA Media/dpa.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key waterway for oil shipments from the Middle East that has been repeatedly closed because of attacks in the Iran War.

Plymouth-born Pugh said the strait was“far more than a vital shipping route,” adding it was "one of the most beautiful places" he has ever visited.

The swimmer is believed to be the first person to attempt a long-distance swim in the strait since the conflict between Iran and the US began.

Wearing only swimming trunks, goggles and a cap bearing the UN logo, he set off from the Musandam Peninsula at the southern tip of the strait and finished by rounding the Cape of Hormuz.

The ocean activist said the swim was to“bring attention to the devastating environmental cost of war.”

In a post on his website, Pugh added:“War causes immense human suffering. Lives are lost, families are torn apart, and homes are destroyed. But there is another casualty that receives far too little attention: nature itself.

“The Strait of Hormuz is far more than a vital shipping route. It is one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited. There are towering mountains and spectacular fjords, coral reefs and mangrove forests.

“Dolphins, sea turtles and dugongs live in these waters. It is one of the great natural wonders of the world.”

Pictures posted on social media by the swimmer show smoke billowing from a burning liquefied petroleum gas tanker in the Strait of Hormuz off the Musandam Peninsula in Oman.

Pugh said:“Just 30 minutes after I began swimming, an oil tanker was struck a few kilometres away.

“The explosions rocked the sea around me. During the following days, I witnessed further attacks on commercial shipping and saw vessels engulfed in flames.

“Oil tankers, gas carriers and other merchant ships are being attacked, day after day. The environmental consequences of this war will last for generations.

“My message is simple: Stop the fighting. Open the Strait. Clean up the pollution.”

Pugh previously became the first person to complete a long-distance swim in every ocean of the world and frequently swims in vulnerable ecosystems to draw attention to their plight.

Earlier this month, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband stressed the need to get past the“no war, no peace” stalemate in the Iran conflict, which he warned was causing“deep economic pain.”

Miliband called for an“all-out diplomatic effort” to end the war and properly reopen the strategic strait, which he argued was essential.

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa