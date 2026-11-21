MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) What happens when the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) repeatedly calls an MP to check whether he has purchased a smartphone? Or when Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally telephones a woman MP to stop her from appointing her father as her personal assistant? These lesser-known incidents offer an interesting glimpse into PM Modi's style of functioning and form part of journalist and author Amitabh Sinha's book, 'Kuchh Kahi, Kuchh Ankahi'.

The book, launched by BJP President Nitin Nabin on Friday, brings together interesting anecdotes, significant milestones and lesser-known aspects of PM Modi's political journey and leadership.

One such incident dates back to 2014, when the Narendra Modi government had been in office for just a few months.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, Ranvijay Singh, was struggling with his new smartphone during a Parliament session.

When the author asked what had happened, the MP narrated an amusing experience. It certainly became clear that life would no longer be as easy for MPs as it used to be.

According to Singh, he had received a call from someone claiming to be from the PMO, asking whether he had downloaded certain applications and websites on his phone.

Singh said that he did not own a smartphone. The caller immediately asked when he would purchase one. He sought a month's time.

A month later, another call arrived, followed by a further reminder after he requested a week's extension.

By the time the next call came, Singh had bought a smartphone and completed the downloads. The calls stopped thereafter.

Another incident revealed PM Modi's firm stand against nepotism. Barely a week after the government was formed in 2014, a BJP woman MP from Uttar Pradesh reportedly appointed her father as her personal assistant. The matter reached Delhi, and soon she received a direct call from Prime Minister Modi. In a brief but firm conversation, he instructed her to remove her father and ensure that no other relative was appointed to any position.

Amitabh Sinha also recalls PM Modi's early apprehensions about the bureaucracy. At a programme in 2014, the Prime Minister reportedly said that governments change, but bureaucrats remain firmly established.

Subsequently, he began introducing a more demanding work culture. An important example was December 31, 2014, when he summoned all Union government Secretaries to his residence for an extended meeting that continued late into the night. They discussed ideas and new initiatives for their respective departments.

Another significant episode was PM Modi's visit to flood-ravaged Jammu and Kashmir in 2014. It was just months after assuming office. He visited the state in order to assess the devastation caused by the flood and understand the humanitarian crisis firsthand.

Through these anecdotes, Amitabh Sinha's 'Kuchh Kahi, Kuchh Ankahi' offers readers a fascinating look at the Prime Minister's attention to detail, intolerance for nepotism, expectations from officials and response to national emergencies.

The book tells the stories behind the headlines and spotlights lesser-known dimensions of PM Modi's leadership.