MENAFN - IANS) Puducherry, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Saturday dedicated seven initiatives worth ₹172.27 crore at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), including facilities that expand access to cancer treatment, cardiac care and diagnostic imaging.

He later conferred degrees on 816 students at the institute's 15th convocation.

At JIPMER's Regional Cancer Centre, a ₹26 crore linear accelerator is expected to treat about 70 patients a day. It can deliver radiation precisely to a tumour while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

A ₹9 crore 4D CT simulator linked to the accelerator will help doctors track how a tumour moves as a patient breathes and use that information to plan treatment.

The cardiac catheterisation laboratory complex, built at a cost of about ₹60 crore, has two laboratories for procedures on children and adults with complex heart conditions.

The number of critical care beds for patients recovering after these procedures has doubled from eight to 16. In Yanam, a ₹4.73 crore, 64-slice CT scanner at JIPMER's Multi-Speciality Consulting Unit is expected to spare patients some journeys to distant hospitals for scans.

Three AMRIT pharmacies on the JIPMER campus will offer medicines, surgical supplies and implants at savings of up to 50 per cent. The other initiatives include Dhanvantari House, a ₹42.26 crore hostel with 200 twin-sharing rooms for 400 male students, and the ₹30.28 crore Centre for Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The research centre brings together facilities for the study of genes, proteins and metabolites, alongside advanced microscopy and imaging equipment.

Nadda said it would help researchers across disciplines work together and apply their findings to patient care. He also welcomed JIPMER's proposals for a multi-organ transplantation centre and a trauma care and rehabilitation centre at Sedarapet.

Addressing the convocation, Nadda said the government was working to add 75,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats by 2029.

He said the number of medical colleges had risen from 387 to 863 and MBBS seats from 51,000 to 1.43 lakh. He urged graduates to use electronic prescriptions and digital health records and to recognise the contribution that patients, teachers and public institutions had made to their education.

Of the graduates, 592 received degrees in doctoral, medical, dental and super-speciality courses, while 224 qualified in nursing, public health and allied health disciplines.

Nadda presented medals and endowment prizes across 88 categories for academic achievement. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan urged the graduates to take their skills to underserved communities, recalling JIPMER's role in providing care across the Union Territory and neighbouring states.

JIPMER president Dr Chitra Sarkar presided over the ceremony, and institute director Vir Singh Negi presented a report on its work in medical education, research and patient care.