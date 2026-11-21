MENAFN - IANS) Banaskantha, Nov 21 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday visited his native village of Balodhar in Banaskantha district, revisiting his ancestral home and dedicating a renovated temple closely associated with the memories of his late father.

Setting aside official formalities, Sanghavi spent time with villagers, old acquaintances and community elders during the visit, which brought him back to places associated with his family's history.

His arrival was marked by a traditional welcome from residents, who gathered to meet him. Sanghavi visited his ancestral home, where his grandparents and father had spent their childhood.

He also toured different parts of the village, meeting people he had known earlier and recalling memories associated with his family's roots.

A key part of the visit was his interaction with serving and former sarpanches, local leaders and village elders.

He met representatives from Bhildi, Balodhar, Kankar and Radhanpur, holding discussions in an informal setting at the village square.

Moving away from the formalities of an official engagement, Sanghavi spoke with the villagers about rural life, development works in the region and the well-being of residents.

He also sought the blessings of the elders during the interaction. The visit included the dedication of a renovated temple to the villagers following the completion of restoration work.

The temple holds particular significance for Sanghavi as it is associated with memories of his late father, who used to spend time there in prayer and devotion.

The restoration and subsequent dedication of the temple were among the important moments of the visit, as the religious site preserves memories of his father's association with the village.

The dedication was attended by villagers and took place amid a devotional atmosphere.

Sanghavi's visit brought together personal recollections and interactions with the local community, with the Deputy Chief Minister spending time at his ancestral home and familiar village landmarks before meeting residents and participating in the temple dedication.

"The visit was centred on his connection with Balodhar and the family memories associated with the village, rather than a formal government programme," officials said.