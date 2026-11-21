MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 21 (IANS) The bodies of a young woman and her father were found under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Indore, with police suspecting that both were murdered, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Friday when the Aerodrome police received information about a woman's body lying inside a locked house in the Kalani Nagar area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said the house was locked from outside when police personnel reached the spot. They subsequently broke open the gate and found the woman dead inside.

"On November 20, at around 4 pm, Aerodrome police received information that a young woman's body was lying in suspicious circumstances in Kalani Nagar. The house was locked from outside, following which police reached the spot and broke open the gate," Dandotiya said.

The deceased was identified as Akshata Yadav, aged around 20 to 22 years. A preliminary examination indicated that she had been strangled, the officer said.

During the investigation, police also found the body of her father at the residence. His death is also being investigated as part of the suspected double murder.

"The preliminary examination indicated that the young woman had been murdered by strangulation. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and examining all possible angles," Dandotiya said.

The police have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events leading to the deaths and identify those responsible.

The motive behind the suspected murders is yet to be ascertained. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

Police are also examining the circumstances in which the house remained locked from outside and the possible involvement of others in the crime.