MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, is set to participate in RAK Energy Summit 2026 at RAK Expo Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, taking place from November 25 – 27. Tying in with the theme of the exhibition 'Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future', IFS will showcase its range of Industrial AI solutions that help energy organizations translate sustainability objectives into measurable operational and investment decisions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Rahul Misra, SVP & Managing Director – Middle East & Africa, IFS, said,“Middle East countries are pursuing ambitious decarbonization targets alongside economic diversification and industrial growth. IFS believes Industrial AI and Industrial Intelligence are key to translating these ambitions into measurable outcomes. Our IFS Zero agentic emissions operating system enables organizations to move beyond traditional reporting and actively measure, monitor and optimize their carbon footprint. Complementing this, IFS Intelligence turns operational data into actionable insights, helping organizations make informed decisions. Together, these capabilities help businesses balance growth with environmental responsibility. We look forward to engaging with energy industry leaders and exchange perspectives on how industrial AI can support the region's sustainability ambitions.”

Thomas Heckmann, Global Senior Business Architect with IFS will participate in a panel discussion 'Industrial Competitiveness in the Net-Zero Era' on November 26 at 10:30 AM, along with policy makers and industry heads. He will bring the technology perspective to the discussion, exploring how asset heavy industries can make conscious efforts to balance decarbonization, business growth and competitiveness. He will also highlight the role of Industrial AI and data intelligence in helping industries reduce emissions, accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices and turn the transition to net zero into an opportunity for long-term industrial competitiveness and growth across the UAE and the wider region.

Visitors to the summit will get to know more about the company's Industrial AI, Asset Lifecycle Management, IFS Intelligence and IFS Zero solutions that help organizations improve asset efficiency, extend asset life, reduce avoidable downtime and waste, optimize capital investments and better understand the environmental impact of their operations. Alongside, other solutions including IFS Cloud, IFS Copperleaf, Enterprise Asset Management, Field Service Management, Planning and Scheduling Optimization, IFS Loops, Nexus Black Resolve will also be showcased.

IFS team will be available for discussions at Booth C8 at RAK Expo Centre from November 25 -27, 2026.

About IFS:

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AITM to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS's AI-powered platform is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to a customer's specific requirements and business evolution. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of ServiceTM.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector.