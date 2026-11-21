MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nasdaq 100 approaches bear-market territory as investor uncertainty and regulatory challenges weigh on the technology sector Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026: Technology stocks are facing renewed selling pressure as growing investor uncertainty pushes the Nasdaq 100 nearly 18% below its record high, according to Maximilian Wienke, Market Analyst at etoro. Nvidia has been among the hardest-hit stocks, declining more than 40% from its peak amid leadership uncertainty, regulatory challenges and broader market concerns.

Commenting on the sell-off, Maximilian Wienke, Market Analyst at etoro, said:“Technology stocks are currently moving in only one direction, and that is down. Investors are becoming increasingly panicked. The Nasdaq 100 has fallen another 2.3% and is now almost 18% below its record high. The market is getting closer to bear-market territory.”

Nvidia is heading for its seventh consecutive week of losses, with shares falling 6% on Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly decline to 16%. Concerns surrounding Jensen Huang's resignation, ongoing investigations and uncertainty over the company's leadership outlook have added to the pressure.

“High US interest rates, stricter export controls on China and political discussions about possible construction bans for new data centers are adding further pressure. This is weighing on the entire semiconductor sector,” Wienke explained.

Despite the recent declines, Nvidia's long-term fundamentals remain strong. Wienke identified $115 as the next important support level, while a sustained move above $140 could provide short-term relief.

“Fundamentally, Nvidia remains in a strong position. However, a sustainable technical recovery will only be possible once uncertainty declines,” Wienke concluded.

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