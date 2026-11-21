MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Bangladesh have been dealt another injury blow as veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the second Test match against South Africa due to a groin injury. The 39-year-old picked up the injury during the lost first Test against the Proteas in Johannesburg and also complained of the issue during the opener.

As it comes out, he will be unavailable for the second Test, which gets underway at the Centurion Park in Centurion, near Pretoria, on Monday.

"Mushfiqur complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the first Test match. Following the Test, he underwent an MRI scan, and the results confirmed some inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis," national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation and is unavailable for the second Test," the physio added.

Bangladesh have already been hit with an injury issue as Hasan Mahmud has been ruled out of the remainder of the South Africa tour due to his elbow injury.

Hasan has been a vital member of Bangladesh's recent Test sides, having starred in his team's historic Test win over Australia earlier this year in August. More recently, he took a hat-trick during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi last month, becoming the first pacer from his country to have achieved the milestone.

Coming to Mushfiqur, the veteran batter was dismissed for a duck and then for 22 in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa, which Bangladesh lost by nine wickets.

He has gone 11 innings without a Test hundred now, although he made a strong 81 against Afghanistan last month and then a 34 and 49 against West Indies in the second Test in Sylhet earlier this month.

Bangladesh would look to bounce back from their first Test defeat. Despite putting a strong 400 in the first innings, they just managed to get South Africa bat in the second innings in the first Test.

The visitors were folded for just 168 in their second innings, and although they managed to wipe off the 157-run deficit from the first innings, they managed to give just a 12-run target to the Proteas.