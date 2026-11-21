Kuvings AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus Hands-Free Slow Juicer

Kuvings' AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kuvings, a global kitchen appliance brand with a legacy of innovation dating back to 1978, proudly introduces the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus Hands-Free Slow Juicer, its latest advancement in convenient, everyday juicing. Designed to combine modern aesthetics with practical functionality, the new model delivers an elevated juicing experience through its distinctive square design, expanded capacity, and hands-free operation.*Designed for Modern Kitchens, Engineered for Everyday ConvenienceThe AUTO10 SQUARE Plus Juicer features a refined square-shaped body and hopper that bring a contemporary look to the kitchen while making efficient use of counter space. Its streamlined silhouette and thoughtfully designed structure offer a fresh approach to kitchen appliance design, combining visual appeal with everyday practicality.At the heart of the machine is an expansive loading system that accommodates up to 152 oz. of ingredients. The standard 88 oz. hopper can be expanded with an additional 64 oz. Hopper Extension, allowing users to load larger quantities of whole fruits and vegetables at once.With its hands-free operation, users no longer need to continuously feed ingredients through the chute. Simply load the ingredients, start the machine, and let the juicer do the work. This makes preparing fresh juices, wellness shots, and homemade blends easier and more convenient, especially for households that enjoy batch juicing.*Powerful Performance Meets Thoughtful EngineeringPowering the AUTO10 SQUARE Plus is Kuvings' 240W BLACKHAWKMotor, engineered to handle a wide variety of ingredients, from dense root vegetables to leafy greens. Combined with the precision-engineered 316L stainless steel Hopper BladeTM, the system is designed to deliver reliable performance and a smooth, consistent juicing experience.The machine's carefully engineered structure also helps minimize operational vibration and noise, providing a more comfortable juicing experience. Built for long-term reliability, the BLACKHAWKMotor is backed by a 15-year manufacturer warranty.Every detail reflects Kuvings' commitment to making fresh food preparation more accessible, practical, and enjoyable.Kuvings USA is offering 30% off all products through November 30 as part of its biggest sale of the year, with additional details available at KuvingsUSA.

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Meet the AUTO10 SQUARE Plus: Kuvings' New Solution for Effortless Batch Juicing News Provided By Kuvings November 21, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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